Neighborhood Watch: The Best Places to Live in NYC This Year

Pamela d’arc, broker, Stribling:

“Between its proximity to the highway and the traffic issues in New York City, the East 57th Street corridor offers easy access to airports, east end of Long Island, uptown schools and is far more convenient. Additionally, the retail is changing to support all the new developments on 57th, and [it is] close to Sutton and the East River Promenade for exercising, dog walking. The neighborhood offers a more residential and less touristy feel, yet it is within close proximity to the park, Carnegie Hall, and world-class shopping.

“We are seeing families move in to the area, as they may have kids in schools both uptown and downtown so this is central…a lot of people who want to walk to work in midtown since traffic has gotten so much worse with lanes being taken away. There is a committed group of people who live in the East 50s and wouldn’t live elsewhere because of the convenience factor.”