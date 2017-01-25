Everything You Need to Know About the Obamas Getaway on Necker Island

The former first couple flew to Richard Branson's gorgeous private island via the billionaire's private jet

By 01/25/17 9:00am
Former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are taking full advantage of their time out of the White House, starting with a short trip to Palm Springs.

Sadly, their California getaway was a bit rainier than expected, though the former president still enjoyed a few rounds of golf. The Obamas stayed in a Rancho Mirage manse that belongs to former Spanish ambassador James Costos and his partner, interior designer Michael Smith. The latter is well-known as the White House decorator during the Obama years.

Costos and Smith’s 12,000-square-foot home is undeniably luxe, but the Obamas’ next destination is pretty hard to compete with. Per Daily Mail, the former first couple is off to Necker Island, the private Caribbean destination owned by British billionaire, Sir Richard Branson. Branson has publicly shown his admiration for the Obamas, most recently in an Instagram photo of himself with the former president inside the White House, captioned “#thanksobama.”

#thanksobama

A photo posted by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on

The former first lady was spotted boarding Branson’s private jet on Monday, and it was confirmed her husband followed suit. Though we can’t say for certain how Branson’s plane compares to Air Force One, we imagine the French-made Falcon 900EX, dubbed “Galactic Girl,” is quite luxurious.

Once the Obamas arrived in the British Virgin Islands on Monday night, they graciously posed for photos with the staff at Terrence B. Lettsome International Airport, and as expected, the adorable snaps have made their way through the social media sphere.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are off to Necker Island.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are off to Necker Island. PRAKASH SINGH/AFP/Getty Images

So, what sort of luxe heavenly bliss is awaiting the Obamas at Necker Island? Well, Branson bought Necker Island for $180,000 in 1979, and he’s turned the place into a rather plush resort. There’s a Great House, as well as eight smaller homes. For mere mortals, 2017 rates for renting out the entire island begin at $80,000 per night, for up to 34 guests. It’s also possible to rent out individual villas on the island, with rates starting at $30,000 per night, for a weeklong stay.

The 74-acre island is equipped with 100-person staff for guests. There are two freshwater infinity pools with a swim-up bar and two tennis courts, though sadly for our golf-loving former president, there does not appear to be a course readily available. There are multiple beaches that offer sailing, waterskiing, snorkeling and scuba diving options. There are also spa treatment rooms and workouts on offer, including Pilates.

Even though it doesn’t appear anyone has joined the Obamas on the island just yet, we’d like to suggest that perhaps his former vice president and forever bromance, Joe Biden, should consider hopping on a flight. The photo ops for that couple’s retreat would probably be too much for the Internet to handle, but just imagine the meme opportunities…

