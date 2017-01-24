Twitter Celebrates Diverse Oscar Nominations After 2 Years of ‘Oscars So White’

After the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, many movie industry watchdogs hoped that diversity would prevail in this year’s nominations. And boy, did it ever.

Three films centering on the black experience (Fences, Moonlight and Hidden Figures) were nominated for Best Picture (Barry Jenkins, the African American director of Moonlight, was also recognized). Three documentaries featuring diversity as a theme (I Am Not Your Negro, O.J.: Made in America and 13th) were nominated as well. In addition, Moana, set on the Pacific Islands, was nominated for Best Animated Feature, and its Puerto Rican composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (who’s well on his way to an EGOT) was also singled out.

Most notably, seven performers of color received acting nominations—this was the first time in history black actors were nominated in every acting category:

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis for Fences

Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for Moonlight

Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures

Ruth Negga for Loving

Dev Patel for Lion

Davis, Harris and Spencer are all nominated for Best Supporting Actress, which marks the first time actors of color are the majority in an Oscar category.

The long-awaited infusion of diversity was celebrated by both the nominated performers and Twitter as a whole:

BLACK women are the majority in the best supporting actress category for the very first time! ✨ #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/WIC6xtx740 — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) January 24, 2017

HIDDEN FIGURES. FENCES. MOONLIGHT. 13TH. OJ MADE IN AMERICA. VIOLA. RUTH. MAHERSHALA. AVA. OCTAVIA. NAOMIE. BARRY. DENZEL.👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾 #OscarNoms — Janet Mock (@janetmock) January 24, 2017

Just turned my phone on here in Amsterdam. It's ummmmmm… yeah. Oh my. So much love, overwhelmed. Literally and figuratively — Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) January 24, 2017

Thanx to @TheAcademy for amplifying injustices of mass criminalization in @13THFilm. Love to our fellow nominees. xo pic.twitter.com/R8Zy7015IH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 24, 2017

4 black actresses, 2 black actors, 1 black DP, 2 black screenwriters, 1 black editor, 4 black documentarians & 1 black director #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/m6D9hDA2l0 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 24, 2017

April Reign, who created the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag two years ago, also shared her reaction to the news:

I see y'all and I appreciate the support so much. Things are changing because our voices are strongest together. #OscarsSoWhite #OscarNoms — April (@ReignOfApril) January 24, 2017

How many of these diverse nominees will walk away winners? Find out February 26, when the 89th annual Academy Awards air on ABC.