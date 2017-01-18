Sir Patrick Stewart Set to Play an Actual Piece of Poop

Sony Pictures announced today via Twitter that Patrick Stewart — three-time Laurence Olivier Award recipient, four-time Emmy nominee, Grammy winner and actual knight in the eyes of Queen Elizabeth II — will play Poop in The Emoji Movie.

He ain’t no 🎉💩! So excited to announce the distinguished @SirPatStew as Poop in the #EmojiMovie – in theaters August 4th! #SonyAnimationDay pic.twitter.com/JTeEhP08qI — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

The Emoji Movie, due in theaters August 4, follows the trials and tribulations of the emojis commonly found on your cell phone keyboard. Along with Mr. Stewart, the film co-stars T.J. Miller as Gene, James Corden as Hi-5 and Rob Riggle as Ice Cream. The role of Poop is an anthropomorphic piece of human feces, most commonly used in text or email exchanges to replace the English word “poop” and/or “shit.” For example: “I just saw The Emoji Movie. It was 💩.”