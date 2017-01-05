Why Pearl Jam Deserves to Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Ever since the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2017 inductees, there’s been plenty of grumbling about Pearl Jam’s induction in the group’s very first year of eligibility.

The Hall of Fame and just who’s worthy of being inducted will always be a source of argument. However, there has never been a modern band more qualified for inclusion right out of the gate than Pearl Jam, who at the height of the alternative rock boom of the early to mid-’90s used their popularity to push an agenda championing the very icons for whom the hall was designed.

No other band in the world possesses the true heart of rock ‘n’ roll, Huey Lewis and The News notwithstanding. Questioning their worthiness for the Hall in their first year eligibility is one of the most wrong-headed arguments I’ve suffered through on the internet. These following songs firmly attest to Pearl Jam’s impeccable taste and their ability to inspire their fans to dig deeper into rock’s back pages.

“Masters of War” by Bob Dylan

In a room full of legends it was Eddie Vedder and Mike McCready who stopped the show at Bob Dylan’s 30th anniversary concert in 1992 with a powerful and stark reading of “Masters of War.”

The combination of McCready’s spare fretwork and Vedder’s earnest growl helped elevate this Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan highlight to a haunting new level of resonance.

“Roadhouse Blues” by The Doors

Before Ian Astbury got the gig as the new Doors singer, the surviving members tried on Eddie Vedder when they reunited for their induction into the Hall in 1993. Vedder proved himself a worthy successor to Jim Morrison in his own right with the performance; his earnest growl was a formidable substitute for the Lizard King on fiery versions of “Break On Through” and “Light My Fire.”

Once this new version of The Doors began tearing into “Roadhouse Blues” this ad hoc dream team truly took flight. It’s too bad a tour didn’t immediately follow.

“Baba O’Reilly” by The Who

Only a foolhardy band would dare tackle a song as perfectly emblematic of the group who created it as The Who’s resounding anthem for a post-mod teenage wasteland. But Pearl Jam not only covered the song during their 1992 tour; they delivered something closer to the electrifying version from The Kids Are Alright then its tamer studio take found on Who’s Next.

“Rockin’ in the Free World” by Neil Young

There’s a massive contrast between the MTV Video Music Awards of 1993 and what transpires on that channel today, and it all starts with the hottest performance of that night back in ’93.

Last year it was Beyonce dancing her way through a 15-minute promo for her latest album Lemonade. But 23 years ago the most-talked-about set from the MTV Video Music Awards was courtesy of Pearl Jam, who debuted “Animal” off their hotly anticipated second album Vs., a ferocious version that’s still notorious to this day.

But the “Holy Guacamole!” moment came immediately after, when they were joined by Neil Young for a rowdy rip through the Godfather of Grunge’s Bush 41-era anthem “Rockin’ in the Free World,” a song Eddie and the boys were liberally incorporating into their own concerts over the course of their prior two years on the road.

The performance marked the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship between Pearl Jam and Uncle Neil, one that would yield a wonderfully off-the-cuff collaborative LP in 1995 called Mirror Ball and a permanent slot for the band at Young’s Bridge School benefit concerts.

They also continued to gratuitously pull from the Canadian great’s catalog for covers with a particular concentration on his ’90s material with equally inspiring takes on “Fuckin’ Up” from 1990’s Ragged Glory and a note-perfect reading of the title cut from 1992’s Harvest Moon. (Don’t be surprised if you hear them bust out a cut from Peace Trail on their upcoming tour.)

A lot of fans found Neil Young thanks to Pearl Jam, and that accomplishment alone earned them their first year eligibility into the Hall.