Photoshop Battle of Trump Struggling To Close a Pen Will Help You Laugh Away the Pain

"This post is too heavy for me."

"And then the man puts his..."

"I love the environment, I'm doing really great things with the environment..."

"When you're a star they let you do it."

"About to enjoy fine cuisine one last time before the wall goes up."

"Having tiny hands requires more concentration than you'd think."

"What is this..... a wall for ants?"

"Any orchestra would be happy to have me."

"We will rule over all this land, and we will call it... This Land!"























The 2016 presidential election gave us some hilarious Photoshop battles, like Donald Trump kissing Mike Pence, Trump awkwardly grabbing his chair behind Hillary Clinton and Trump embracing his daughter Ivanka (which went exactly how you’d expect).

Thankfully, the Donald Trump presidency is offering some prime images for editing battles as well. Today, a Photoshop battle featuring a photo of Trump struggling to close his pen shot to the top of Reddit’s front page.

Flip through the slides for some laughs to ease any POTUS-related pain. Or if this doesn’t work, head over to PornHub to watch Trump’s blossoming career as a porn star.