9 Crazy Stats That Prove We Watched a Whole Lot of Porn In 2016

We looked at the year in music, memes, food trends, Google searches, weird Reddit Secret Santa gifts, longform journalism and more, so naturally we can’t say goodbye to 2016 without checking out the stats for porn.

We watched more porn than ever, according to Pornhub’s 2016 “Year In Review.” The statistical report is packed with data about how much porn we watched, how much bandwithd this required and even the dethroning of the previous queen of porn.

Check out these stats that show just how much porn we watched in 2016:

1. Nearly 92 billion videos were viewed

A total of 91,980,225,000 videos were watched in 2016. That’s 12.5 for every person on Earth.

2. In total, 4.6 billon hours of video was watched

To put that into perspective, that’s 5,246 centuries’ worth of time. And that’s up 300 million hours from last year.

3. Pornhub had 64 million visitors to the site each day

That’s 44,000 every minute, or 729 every second.

4. Supporting this much viewing used 3,110 petabytes of bandwidth

A petabyte is equal to 1024 terabytes, or a million gigabytes, which means a whopping 3,110,400,000 GBs were used. That’s enough data to fill 194 million 16GB USB sticks. End-to-end, they would span all the way around the moon. By contrast, only 1,892 petabytes were used in 2015.

5. The average user spent 9 minutes and 39 seconds on the site per visit

In the U.S., the average user was on the site for 10 minutes and 15 seconds. In other places like the Philippines, users spent nearly 13 minutes on the site per visit.

6. Visitors stayed on the site longer than they did in 2015

The time spent per visit increased for nearly every country Pornhub released this data for—16 in total. For the U.S., the time spent increased by 24 seconds. For other countries like Argentina and Germany, the increase was more than 30 seconds. Only India, Russia and Japan saw decreases.

7. The U.S. consumed the most porn on the site

With 221, the U.S. came in on top with 221 per capita page views. Iceland followed with 202, and then the U.K. with 189.

8. Virtual reality porn exploded in popularity

In April 2016, Pornhub gave 10,000 free pairs of VR headsets to users and launched the category with 30 videos. By year’s end (nine months later), the site was home to 1,800 VR videos and saw 38 million searches for VR content.

9. The most-searched pornstar of 2016 was…not Kim Kardashian

This year, Kim K fell two spots in the rankings to land at number three, losing to Lisa Ann and Mia Khalifa. While she still has the most-watched video of all time and was the most searched among women and in the countries that consumed the most porn, like the U.S. and U.K., as well as others like France, Sweden, Belgium, South Africa and the Netherlands, Kim Kardashian was not the most searched overall in 2016.