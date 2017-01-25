President of Southern NJ Chamber Mourns the Passing of Caren Franzini

The following is a statement from Debra P. DiLorenzo, president & CEO, Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey.

“Today the State of New Jersey mourns the passing of Caren Franzini, an outstanding person, professional and leader,” DiLorenzo said. “During her two decades as CEO of NJ’s Economic Development Authority, Caren was a highly effective and visible advocate for business. She embodied everything one wants in a public official—integrity, intelligence, compassion, diligence, innovation, and accessibility.

NJBIZ first reported on Ms. Franzini’s death here.

“As a former member of the Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey’s Board of Directors, Caren provided us with insight into the inextricable connection between the public and private sectors needed to create a healthy business climate,” she added. “And as a close personal friend, Caren’s kindness, warmth and unconditional support made me a better person. I will miss her terribly.”