Your Guide to Presidential Inauguration Protest Concerts

With the Presidential Inauguration just over a week away, the list of artists who nothing to do with the incoming administration—including Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, The Dixie Chicks, Ice-T, Moby, and every local marching band—continues to grow.

But more remarkable is the tone-deaf solicitation of these names in the first place. Elton John is a proud gay man who runs an AIDS foundation. Ice-T built his career on fighting the power of oppressive, old white one-percenters. The Dixie Chicks long used their genre as a subversively effective platform for their progressive values. And Moby told me himself that he considers Trump to not be a person when we spoke late last year.

So while it’s not surprising that these artists have declined to be a part of the ceremony, it’s nonetheless telling that those responsible for booking talent are so clueless and disconnected with the pulse of the creative class.

So far the talent for the evening includes a Bruce Springsteen cover band, The Rockettes, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and likely some other shit your parents dragged you to as a kid. (No word yet if Mannheim Steamroller will be performing.)

As of this writing, the ceremony will be closed out with a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” by Jackie Evancho, a 16-year-old soprano from Pittsburgh who finished second place in the 2010 season America’s Got Talent. You can’t make this shit up.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a good helping of great music going down in Inauguration Night, or that whole week. Rather than simply stay put, musicians with values and pulses have organized to host a slew of anti-inauguration celebrations, most of which are raising funds for the organizations and institutions the incoming administration threatens to defund and dismantle. Here are the events on our radar in New York and D.C. that encourage the youth to organize, protest, support each other and dance.

Washington, D.C.

Show Up!, Thursday, January 19, 9:30 Club

Rapper Common and brooding baroque rockers The National have agreed to headline “Show Up!”, a free concert at D.C.’s 9:30 club that’s hosted by Planned Parenthood and the All Access coalition—13 organizations committed to providing women health and abortion services throughout the country. More special guests are promised for the free, ticketed event that intends to provide a “call to action for supporters of reproductive freedom to take action wherever they are.” All organizations in the coalition have an allotment of tickets to distribute.

“Women should be able to make their own decisions about their bodies and health. This is a basic human right, and we’re at the very beginning of a long and tough battle to defend these basic rights,” said Matt Berninger, lead singer of The National in a statement issued by Planned Parenthood. “A concert in D.C., inspiring people to take action, seems like a pretty good way to kick it off.”

NO THANKS: A Night of Anti-Fascist Sound Resistance in the Capital of the USA, Friday, January 20, The Black Cat

Those in town to protest or join the Million Woman March might want to save some energy for the second high-profile protest show, taking place the same evening as the dreaded ceremony in question. “NO THANKS” adds a decidedly more punk tone to the organization, promising a night of anti-fascist songs that will likely include a fair helping of Dead Kennedys and Sham 69.

This one isn’t free, but $20 for a lineup that includes D.C.’s own Priests, Sadie Dupuis, Waxahatchee, Flasher and more ensures you’re getting a good dose of reality for your dollar.

Proceeds from this show will benefit Casa Ruby, “the only Bilingual Multicultural LGBT Organization providing life saving services and programs to the most vulnerable in the LGBT community,” and One DC, an organization dedicated to “build sustainable community capacity and leadership so that low-income people of color can speak for themselves.”

New York City

The Anti-Inaugural Ball, Friday, January 20, The DiMenna Center for Classical Music

For a more avant night of protest, the Dimenna Center hosts this free night of music at its “acoustically intimate” Mary Flagler Cary Hall, featuring the best all-female Mariachi band you’ve never heard, Flor de Toloache, alongside musicians from across the city’s experimental and jazz communities like Phyllis Chen & Friends, Jordan Dodson, ETHEL, Flutronix, Gemini, the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE) , JACK Quartet , Darius Jones, loadbang, So Percussion and Adam Tendler.

Adding to the mystique of this one, Stephen King will be bartending. True story—I had a drink next to him once at the Rock Bottom Brewery on Tremont Street in downtown Boston and all he wanted to do was talk about baseball.

The DiMenna Center says they “will provide laptop stations for attendees to donate funds for institutions that uphold America’s democracy and diversity including ACLU, LAMBDA Legal, Planned Parenthood, Southern Poverty Law Center, Hollaback! and more.”

Anti-Bigot Brigade and Max Decibel Music Present: The “Keep It Together” Charity Concert Series, Friday, January 20 at Gold Sounds

I confess to not know one of the acts playing the first of many promised “Keep It Together” charity concerts, but the fact that they want to keep this thing going makes it more than worth your support. Acts include No Nets, Almost Aimless, Swinging Riot, The Thirds and Girl Scout, while the $10 cover will be donated to the Ali Forney Center for LGBTQ youth, and the organizers will be collecting coats for New York Cares’ annual coat drive.

Most exciting about this show is the organizers’ assurance that “in every case, proceeds will benefit a predetermined NYC charity that serves one of the many populations that this incoming administration seems determined to endanger.”

Is this plan a viable means of engaging the pissed-off creative class in charitable giving? We sure hope so. My generation spends so much disposable income on shows, nightlife and going out in general that if there was any viable way to parlay those profits to at-risk organizations, we all ought to get on board.

Other Big Anti-Inauguration Events

The big rumor going around last month was that a massive “Freedom Concert” would be presented by People United and feature a shit-ton of big names. Then Snopes debunked it and identified its fliers as created by a team online in response to Robert Reich’s proposal that musicians organize an opposition event.

Still yet to be dismissed is a rumored Inauguration-night event in my hometown of Miami called “We the People” organized by promoter Mark Ross. Buried in one of the daily Politico Playbooks is an unnamed source for Ross that states talent is “banging at their door” to do this. Time will tell.

This is an living list. Do you have any other organized musical protests planned that we should know about? Hit me up on Twitter and let me know.