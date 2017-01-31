Productivity Isn’t About Getting Things Done Anymore

The current productivity wisdom is all about getting things done. Now, productivity is about making creative breakthroughs happen.

Getting Things Done brought us beyond to-do lists and priorities, and made us think about breaking projects into actions, and giving those actions contexts.

By considering the context of our to-dos, and by giving ourselves a place for the “someday maybes,” we freed up our minds from the overwhelming wave of clutter delivered by our newly-digital world.

GTD was the killer tool of the knowledge worker. But, in an increasingly distracted world, where even knowledge work is threatened by technology, productivity needs to evolve once again.