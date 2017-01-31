Republican Gubernatorial Hopeful Ciattarelli Releases Endorsements for NJ Elections

Republican gubernatorial hopeful and New Jersey General Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli released his endorsements for his district’s other legislative, municipal and countywide elections Tuesday. Ciattarelli will likely face off against Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno for the Republican nomination despite “scaling back” in-person appearances while he undergoes radiation treatment for cancer affecting his throat and tonsils.

“New Jersey Republicans want an entirely new direction for our state and our party,” Ciattarelli said. “As a MBA/CPA, a successful entrepreneur and a Main Street business owner with a record of creating jobs, my campaign is about results, not rhetoric.

“That positive and dynamic message is resonating loud and clear across the state, which is why our support continues to grow. Today, I am proud to announce my first list of endorsements, including respected Republican leaders in Somerset, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Union, Warren and Mercer Counties. I look forward to announcing additional endorsements from all over the state in the weeks to come.”

See the full list below.

State & County Elected Officials

State Senator Kip Bateman (R-16)

State Assemblyman John DiMaio (R-23)

Hunterdon County Sheriff Fred Brown

Hunterdon County Freeholder Director John Lanza

Hunterdon County Freeholder Deputy Director John King

Hunterdon County Freeholder J. Matthew Holt

Hunterdon County Freeholder Suzanne Lagay

Somerset County Republican Chairman Al Gaburo

Somerset County State Committeewoman Janice Fields

Somerset County State Committeeman Vic Sordillo

Somerset County Sheriff Frank Provenzano

Somerset County Clerk Brett Radi

Somerset County Freeholder Director Peter Palmer

Somerset County Freeholder Deputy Director Patrick Scaglione

Somerset County Freeholder & Montgomery GOP Municipal Chair Mark Caliguire

Somerset County Freeholder Brian Levine

Somerset County Freeholder Patricia Walsh

Additional Hunterdon County Endorsements

Bethlehem Township Mayor Paul Muir

Delaware Township Deputy Mayor Charlie Herman

Former Delaware Township Mayor Roger Locandro

Former Raritan Township Committeeman Gary Hazard

Tewksbury Township Committeeman Shaun Van Doren

Mercer County Endorsements

Hightstown Councilman Connor Montferrat

Princeton Municipal Chairman Dudley Sipprelle

Middlesex County Endorsements

East Brunswick Township Council President Mike Hughes

East Brunswick Township Council Vice President Jim Wendell

East Brunswick Township Councilwoman Camille Ferraro Clark

South Plainfield Council President Rob Bengivenga

South River Councilman & GOP Municipal Chair John Sapata

Middlesex County Young Republican Chairman John Steiner

Monroe Township Municipal Chairwoman Roslyn Kane

Additional Somerset County Endorsements

Bedminster Township Mayor Steve Parker

Bedminster Township GOP Municipal Chairman Bob Holtaway

Bernards Township Mayor Carolyn Gaziano

Bernards Township Deputy Mayor John Carpenter

Bernards Township Committeeman John Malay

Bernards Township Committeewoman Carol Bianchi

Bernards Township GOP Municipal Chairwoman Leslie Workman

Bernardsville Township Mayor Kevin Sooy

Bernardsville Township GOP Municipal Chairman Skip Orza

Bound Brook Mayor Bob Fazen

Branchburg Township Mayor Tom Young

Branchburg Township Committeewoman Anna Columbus

Branchburg Township Committeeman Robert Petrelli

Bridgewater Township Mayor Dan Hayes

Bridgewater Township GOP Municipal Chairwoman Beth Powers

Far Hills Mayor Paul Vallone

Far Hills GOP Municipal Chairwoman Janis Vallone

Franklin Township GOP Municipal Chairman Bob LaCorte

Green Brook Township Committeeman Patrick Boccio

Green Brook Township GOP Municipal Chairman John Lore

Hillsborough Township Mayor Carl Suraci

Hillsborough Township Deputy Mayor Gloria McCauley

Hillsborough Township Committeeman Frank DelCore

Hillsborough Township Committeeman Doug Tomson

Hillsborough Township Committeeman Greg Burchette

Hillsborough Township GOP Municipal Chairwoman Chickie Haines

Manville GOP Municipal Chairman Joe Lukac

Millstone GOP Municipal Chairwoman Kristin Ross

Montgomery Township Mayor Ed Trzaska

North Plainfield GOP Municipal Chairman Mike Haggerty

Peapack-Gladstone Mayor William Muller

Peapack-Gladstone GOP Municipal Chairman Dean Lurker

Raritan Mayor Chuck McMullin

Raritan GOP Municipal Chairman Rich Deluca

Rocky Hill Municipal Chairman Brian Nolan

Somerville Mayor Brian Gallagher

Somerville GOP Municipal Chairman Rich Reitman

South Bound Brook Municipal Chairwoman Jo-Anne Schubert

Watchung Municipal Chairman DJ Hunsinger

Union County Endorsements

Garwood Councilman Joseph Sarno, III

Garwood GOP Municipal Chairman James Mathieu