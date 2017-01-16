Rob Schneider Just Got in the Middle of the John Lewis-Donald Trump Twitter War

President-elect Donald Trump caused yet another stir over the weekend when he tweeted that Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis was “all talk… and no action” and that his district was “in horrible shape and falling apart.” The outburst, on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, came after Lewis said he would skip Trump’s inauguration on Friday.
Many of Lewis’ congressional colleagues, along with other A-list stars, leapt to the congressman’s defense this weekend. And then there was Rob Schneider.
The comedian, and star of the critically derided Deuce Bigalow and Grown Ups movies, tweeted this earlier today:
Many Twitter users found this behavior unseemly, and called out Schneider not only for his uncouth tweet but also for his history of playing racially stereotyped characters:
For his part, Lewis spent the day tweeting out inspiring images of King from the civil rights movement.