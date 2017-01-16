Rob Schneider Just Got in the Middle of the John Lewis-Donald Trump Twitter War

President-elect Donald Trump caused yet another stir over the weekend when he tweeted that Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis was “all talk… and no action” and that his district was “in horrible shape and falling apart.” The outburst, on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, came after Lewis said he would skip Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

Many of Lewis’ congressional colleagues, along with other A-list stars, leapt to the congressman’s defense this weekend. And then there was Rob Schneider.

The comedian, and star of the critically derided Deuce Bigalow and Grown Ups movies, tweeted this earlier today:

Rep. Lewis. You are a great person. But Dr. King didn't give in to his anger or his hurt. That is how he accomplished & won Civil Rights. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 16, 2017

Many Twitter users found this behavior unseemly, and called out Schneider not only for his uncouth tweet but also for his history of playing racially stereotyped characters:

Rob Schneider lecturing @repjohnlewis is the most embarrassing thing he's ever done. Yes, this includes The Animal. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) January 16, 2017

you shut your know-nothing whitesplaining ass the fuck up and the fuck down for the rest of your horrible movie making ass life https://t.co/kBgUsIcklH — Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) January 16, 2017

Who on God's green earth even asked your opinion on the Civil Rights Movement?Crawl back to the end of the credits of an Adam Sandler movie https://t.co/1uRgJkg43r — me (@_311la) January 16, 2017

Did Deuce Bigalow really just tell John Lewis how to fight for civil rights? https://t.co/vhvMu3UfPy — max (@MaxRappaport) January 16, 2017

RACISM IS OVER DEUCE BIGALOW SAID SO https://t.co/La8GevtlcX — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) January 16, 2017

That dude from Surf Ninjas is woke as hell. https://t.co/RTOD3XByHT — Michael Walter (@clavicledeep) January 16, 2017

Lord, give me the confidence of a mediocre white man who tries to lecture a civil rights hero about MLK. https://t.co/lsL3jEntut — Susannah ☔️ (@Susannah_Nix) January 16, 2017

It's shocking that Trump didn't appoint this man Secretary of Education. https://t.co/aiWUfaG1uK — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) January 16, 2017

This is the hottest of hot takes. https://t.co/a47AtetcLQ — Big Time (@batterdippin) January 16, 2017

Rob Schneider in “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry” (2007) pic.twitter.com/HGdLNGMJde — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 16, 2017

For his part, Lewis spent the day tweeting out inspiring images of King from the civil rights movement.