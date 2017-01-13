Corrupt Nevada Chair Announces Run for DNC Secretary

The Democratic Party ensured the perpetuation of establishment politics as usual in its election of Sen. Charles Schumer as Senate minority leader and re-election of Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi as House minority leader.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) hasn’t done much better in providing prospects for hope and change to progressives. Pro-TPP Secretary of Labor Tom Perez is receiving backing from Clinton partisans to serve as the next DNC Chair, and DNC staff positions have already been given to two former Clinton campaign staffers. The Super PAC run by David Brock and Clinton campaign manager John Podesta’s Center for American Progress have developed a “Trump War Room” at the DNC. Just when the prospects for assuming new leadership positions in the Democratic Party couldn’t get any worse, notoriously corrupt Nevada Democratic Party Chair Roberta Lange has announced that she is running for DNC secretary.

Lange gained national attention during the Nevada Democratic Party Convention when she violated party rules in order to give herself authority over the convention. While Hillary Clinton won the Nevada Caucuses in the Democratic Party, more of Bernie Sanders delegates showed to the Nevada Democratic Party Convention than Clinton delegates. Sanders delegates challenged in court the rules that the Nevada Democratic Party made to grant Lange authority over the convention, but the challenges were denied. At the convention, Sanders’ supporters showed up with enough signatures to change the rules, but this was also denied. Clinton ultimately won at the convention by a few delegates, but at least 64 Sanders delegates were denied their positions by Lange’s board. The Nevada Democratic Party cut the microphone when Sanders’ supporters made a motion to remove Lange as the Nevada Democratic Party Chair. Lange responded by denying a recount of the delegates, concluding the convention at her own discretion, and leaving the stage. Sanders‘ supporters protested, which ultimately resulted in a controversy that gained national attention with a false news story that claimed that Sanders’ supporters were throwing chairs. Snopes rated the claim false.

Despite having evidence to substantiate the claim, several mainstream media outlets, Clinton surrogates, and DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz repeated the claim, thereby violating the DNC Charter that binds her to neutrality in the primaries. Roberta Lange used the controversy to elevate herself as a Clinton supporter in the mainstream media, denigrating Bernie Sanders while feigning no responsibility for the mess she made at the Nevada Democratic Party Convention. Her Twitter account is still set to private due to the backlash she received after the convention.

The Democratic Party needs leaders who can unify its factions, not people who serve as walking examples that the party leadership continues to favor the establishment while casting aside progressives.