Is Rudy Giuliani’s Email Password ‘Password’?

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team announced today that former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani will advise the Trump administration on cybersecurity.

On the surface Giuliani would seem to have the requisite credentials—he is the CEO of Giuliani Partners, a private sector cybersecurity consulting firm. But just how qualified is this older politician for the job?

As ZDNet first reported, it’s not entirely clear what exactly Giuliani’s company does—its website offers few particulars, stating only that the venture can help leaders “solve critical strategic issues” and “accelerate growth.” One of the firm’s few public clients is Blackberry, which works with Giuliani Partners “to combat cyber threats.”

But of course, most of the internet doesn’t care about Giuliani’s business dealings—they just find it hilarious that a 72-year-old man will be Trump’s main adviser on online issues:

I guarantee that Rudy Giuliani does not know how to turn off his iPhone https://t.co/dJz8MW4cUA — Clemzingis (@TheClemReport) January 12, 2017

Several Observer staffers asked their Twitter followers to guess Giuliani’s password for his computer and phone. Among the submissions:

password

1234

Rudy1

Rudy911

neverforget

never4get

crazyeyes

If you’re interested in joining the fun, tweet at us using #rudypasswords and we’ll add your entries.