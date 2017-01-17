Putin: People Who Ordered Anti-Trump Kompromat Are ‘Worse Than Prostitutes’

At a press conference today with the newly elected President of Moldova, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not miss the opportunity to shed light on his view of the latest scandal started by BuzzFeed last week. Answering reporters’ questions, Putin went to a great length to send a final message to President Obama.

“You know, there is such a category of people who leave without saying good-bye—out of respect to the situation, not wanting to bother others around,” the Russian President said. “And there are others who continuously say good-bye but never leave. My opinion is that the exiting [U.S.] Administration belongs to the second category.”

“What are we witnessing in the United States now?” he asked himself. “We are witnessing the continuation of a fierce internal political struggle—despite the fact that the presidential elections are over and they ended with the conclusive victory of Mr. Trump. Nevertheless, during this struggle, from my perspective, a number of goals have been put forward and some of them are obvious: first, to undermine the legitimacy of the U.S. President-elect. By the way, whether the people who do it want it or not, they inflict huge damage to the interests of the United States—humongous one. I have an impression that, having trained themselves in Kiev, they are ready to organize a Maidan [colored revolution] at home, in Washington, just not to let Mr. Trump to take his position.”

According to Putin, “the second task [of Trump’s adversaries] is to tie the hands and legs of the President-elect to prevent him from fulfilling the promises he made to the American people during the elections—on internal and international field. Just imagine, what can one do to improve Russo-American relations when such lies are thrown in as the interference of some hackers into the election process [in the U.S.], although I have to point it out that the hackers did not falsify anything, did not invent anything. Whoever they are, they just exposed the material. Or, even more, if Russian intelligence has some compromising material towards president elect.”

While speaking on the topic of Russian intelligence having kompromat on Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin became pensive and carefully crafted his words:

“Let’s see, I do not personally know Mr. Trump, I have never met him, I do not know what he will be doing in international arena, so I have no grounds to attack him, to criticize him for something, to protect him in any way. We even are not going to ask the Nobel Committee to give him the Nobel Prize in math, in physics, or in any other field, I do not have any grounds for this. But these fake in-throws, they are obvious fabrications. When Trump came to Moscow—I do not even remember when he came—some years ago, he was not a political figure of any kind, we did not know about his political ambitions, simply a businessman, one of the America’s rich people. Does anybody think that our intelligence service is chasing every American billionaire? Of course not, this is total delirium. This is first. “The second: Trump arrived [to Moscow] and right away ran to meet with the Moscow prostitutes? Number one, he is an adult person, number two, he is a man who all, or if not all life but a for lot of years, was involved in organizing beauty contests, socialized with the most beautiful women of the world. You know, I can imagine it with great difficulty that he ran into the hotel to meet with our girls with ‘reduced social responsibilities’—of course, even they are the best in the world here. But I doubt that Trump took even this kind of bite. And, in the end, you know what I want to say? Prostitution is a serous, disgusting social phenomenon. Young girls get involved into it because they cannot provide for themselves otherwise economically, and this for the most part is the fault of society and the state.”

His final words were directed at the Buzzfeed-type of journalists and the people who fed them the news:

“But the people who order fakes of this kind, that now are being spread against the U.S. President-elect, fabricate them and use them in the political fight, they are worse than prostitutes. They have no moral limits whatsoever. By the way, Russia constantly deals with such people. With our opponents.But this is a unique case that such methods are used against the U.S. president elect, this never happened before. It speaks volume about the significant level of degradation of the political elites in the West, including the USA.”