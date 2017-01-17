Watch Drew Barrymore Chow on Human Flesh for Netflix’s ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

By 01/17/17 3:29pm


Following in the footsteps of fellow former 90s-star Winona Ryder, Drew Barrymore is headed to Netflix, and she’s bringing buckets of blood with her. Santa Clarita Diet, a take on zombie horror-comedy from Better Off Ted creator Victor Fresco, features Barrymore as a suburban realtor who dies and is reborn with a taste for human flesh. Timothy Olyphant, fresh off The Grinder, co-stars as her surprisingly supportive husband.

You can watch Barrymore chow-down on some human flesh when all episodes of Santa Clarita Diet premiere Friday, February 3, on Netflix. Unless, of course, Fresco pulls a Craven, in which case you can watch Barrymore for roughly five minutes on Friday, February 3.

