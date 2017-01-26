Shia LaBeouf’s Behavior at Anti-Trump Protest Is Hypocrisy at Its Finest

Chelsea Handler, Bill Maher and Shia LaBeouf—who was just arrested for getting physical at an anti-Trump protest—are the latest celebrities to make headlines for trashing President Donald Trump. All three have accused Trump of being hateful, sexist, racist, xenophobic and bigoted—but are themselves quite far from model citizens. From my firsthand experience as an entertainment journalist, I can personally attest to the fact that Handler, Maher and LaBeouf are some of the phoniest and most dishonest people in Hollywood.

Forgetting that the first lady speaks five languages, Handler took a jab at Melania Trump, saying she wouldn’t interview her because “she can barely speak English.” (Isn’t that the definition of xenophobic?) Handler also told Variety “I don’t respect either one of those people,” referring to Donald and Melania.

Handler must have selective memory when it comes to her own behavior. When I was working as a journalist and editor in Chicago, I interviewed and hung out with Handler on several occasions. Almost every time, she was a complete train wreck who was rude and disrespectful those who had the misfortune of coming into contact with her. Handler was always drunk or high, prompting one producer to inform me that, as a result of coming in totally “fucked up,” Handler completely humiliated herself.

On one of the first nights we hung out, a local lounge rolled out the red carpet, reserving its nicest table and comping bottles of her favorite booze. Handler spent the short time she was there on her phone trying to score drugs before sneaking out the back door (possibly a window) without saying goodbye or thanking anyone, and leaving no tip. On several other occasions, she asked my interns to get her drugs (which I was unaware of at the time), asked a colleague of mine if she’d have a threesome with Handler and her then-boyfriend and later emailed me to complain that the blow she got from my intern was “the worst” she’s ever had.

It’s well known in Hollywood that Handler is a horrible friend—unless you’re an A-lister like Jennifer Aniston or Sandra Bullock—and an even a worse boss. Former Chelsea Lately employee Heather McDonald has said that when she worked as a writer on the show she “100 percent lived in fear.” Handler claims to be a champion for women’s rights but she treats other women like garbage. It’s no surprise Handler has zero respect for the Trumps—because she has no respect for herself. After all, she did write a book about getting blackout drunk and having one-night stands—including one wild night with a midget in Mexico.

All irony is lost on Shia LaBeouf who, in exhibiting aggressive behavior toward Trump supporters, shouted into one counter-protester’s ear: “He will not divide us!” LaBeouf has also organized an art installation in New York City that live-streams video 24 hours a day in protest of Trump’s presidency. His liberal followers have hailed him as a hero for this, and they claim that he’s standing up against white supremacy and racism. There’s just one problem: LaBeouf verbally assaulted a black female cashier at a Walgreens with a horrendous racial slur that lead to his arrest in Chicago in 2007.

I covered this story, and my friend and colleague, Amber Ryland, talked to people who saw LaBeouf verbally attack the woman using racist language. Ryland spoke to several witnesses within hours of the incident, one of whom told her he called the female employee the n-word. Ryland forwarded me her original report from that night, where she wrote that multiple sources told her LaBeouf got a little too rowdy and used a racial slur against a Walgreens employee.

Jenna Jameson called Bill Maher out on Twitter for being a hypocrite in condemning Trump’s infamous “grab the pussy” statement. Maher is infamous for being one of the biggest playboys in Hollywood. Jameson tweeted: “Just watched ‪@billmaher for shits and giggles. You rail Trump about his grabbing pussy statement? lol I’ve seen you at the PB mansion.”

Lol trust in fact, I saw his behavior… he fits right in with us "pussy grabbers" https://t.co/FtGgsvs3xX — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 23, 2017

Maher can’t be shocked by Trump’s comments, when his own actions are truly deplorable.

I’ve been at parties with Maher several times, and I’ve heard firsthand how disrespectful he is to women. One of my friends recently told me Maher “pushed [her] up against a wall” at a nightclub in Vegas, and hit on her right in front of his alleged girlfriend. Maher slammed Trump for the controversial pussy statement he made to Billy Bush on a hot mic, proclaiming Trump’s “making sexual assault great again.” But Maher had no problem assaulting my friend in a club.

Handler, LaBeouf and Maher should all look into the theory of psychological projection, in which “humans defend themselves against their own unconscious impulses or qualities (both positive and negative) by denying their existence in themselves while attributing them to others.”

Nobody is perfect—including Donald Trump—but what these celebrities don’t get is that Americans are sick of them claiming to take the moral high ground when they are some of the most immoral people on the planet. If celebrities like Handler, LaBeouf and Maher continue on with their arrogant, disrespectful and reckless behavior, they’ll ensure a second term victory for Trump in 2020.