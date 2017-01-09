Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘One Day at a Time’ and ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?
One Day at a Time is Netflix’s Norman Lear-sanctioned reboot of the 70s comedy, and it’s proving to quite a hit with viewers for its heartwarming content.
Unsurprisingly, folks are particularly enamored with Rita Moreno’s Cuban abuela character.
The show is also being lauded for its LGBT/feminist friendly storylines.
In decidedly less heartwarming news, the revamped Celebrity Apprentice premiered this week on NBC, with new host Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Oh boy, what a catchphrase we’ve got on our hands.
And because it would be simply un-Presidentlike not to, Trump had some things to say about the premiere, which had fewer viewers than his version of the show.
Terminate him, Arnold!
This show has unwittingly become a political statement in itself and people are drawing lines in the sand.
This about sums things up…