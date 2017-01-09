Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘One Day at a Time’ and ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

One Day at a Time is Netflix’s Norman Lear-sanctioned reboot of the 70s comedy, and it’s proving to quite a hit with viewers for its heartwarming content.

"I have a salsa emergency."

"The condiment or the dance? I am equipped for both." – @TheRitaMoreno on #OneDayAtATime pic.twitter.com/ESNktuDtJ2 — As Heard on TV (@TV_Lines) January 6, 2017

Im cryin #OneDayAtATime on Netflix is like seeing my family on tv. Boss single mom, witty abuelita, spanglish, real cultural representation! — Elfsie (@elsiea94) January 7, 2017

I absolutely loved #onedayatatime and I cried literally every other ep and laughed every ep lmao wonderful show!!!! it has so much heart 😭 — karen (⊙ヮ⊙) (@magicrobins) January 8, 2017

#onedayatatime is literally the best sitcom I've watched in a long time. I can't stop laughing or crying it's all so relatable to my life. — Stephanie Astacio (@scaarleteyes) January 8, 2017

#OneDayAtATime is like the best kind of comfort food. It helps us tackle difficult topics, but it also provides so much joy. — TGIB 💜♿️💜 (@ThatTallFriend) January 8, 2017

I seriously can't get enough of this show. I need season 2 as soon as possible! #OneDayAtATime @netflix #myedit pic.twitter.com/1eOxeeARMd — Andrea 🐨 (@sultrysweetSQ) January 8, 2017

Unsurprisingly, folks are particularly enamored with Rita Moreno’s Cuban abuela character.

Having #RitaMoreno on screen again in #OneDayAtATime is so Alberttttoooo — Christopher Tyson (@Real_ChrisTyson) January 8, 2017

The show is also being lauded for its LGBT/feminist friendly storylines.

Pleasantly surprised by the AMAZING feminist content in @netflix 's new show #OneDayataTime .Finally I can watch something and enjoy myself! — Hannah Bee (@hbeebananabee) January 8, 2017

never seen a family-focused multi-cam sitcom do feminism, lesbians, race stuff & gender stuff SO GOOD #onedayatatime i laughed! i cried! — riese (@autowin) January 8, 2017

Big weekend for teen girls coming out and rocking dope suits #Degrassi #OneDayAtATime pic.twitter.com/Sidjgwpnvh — Nivea Serrao (@NiveaSerrao) January 8, 2017

Just finished watching @netflix 's one day at a time and as a daughter of a latina inmigrant and a LGBT person I loved it ! #onedayatatime — Sam Greenstorm (@samgreenstorm) January 8, 2017

In decidedly less heartwarming news, the revamped Celebrity Apprentice premiered this week on NBC, with new host Arnold Schwarzenegger.

I dont know if any of you got around to watching #celebrityapprentice last night but it was awesome. the guys totally rocked the #tyrabeauty if the guys can apply it then that means it's really that easy for anyone to use 💛 A photo posted by Aida Maria J (@mamidulce_513) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

The new #CelebrityApprentice was like watching a 2 hr Tyra Banks drag queen make-up challenge #hastalavistababy — Zendaya's ShoesRule (@myfeetonfleek) January 3, 2017

Oh boy, what a catchphrase we’ve got on our hands.

Just watched the first episode of Celebrity Appreciate with Arnold Swatchenegger as the boss. His "you're fired" was even better than I though 😂 A video posted by Aaron McDonald (@aaronmcdonald) on Jan 4, 2017 at 11:25am PST

I watched last night celebrity apprentice! It was pretty good! @schwarzenegger is a awesome host! This new season is going to be good! #celebrityapprentice #youreterminated A photo posted by Chris J. Murphy (@cjmurphy1985) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

#celebrityapprentice #arnold A photo posted by Kyle T. Heffner (@kyletheffner) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:27am PST

And because it would be simply un-Presidentlike not to, Trump had some things to say about the premiere, which had fewer viewers than his version of the show.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Terminate him, Arnold!

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

This show has unwittingly become a political statement in itself and people are drawing lines in the sand.

Just got in screaming match with my mom… If you're watching #CelebrityApprentice You. Are. A. Traitor #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/fMNmUg80BL — 🏳️‍🌈Erik Landwehr (@EJLandwehr) January 3, 2017

@JoyAnnReid Perhaps a factor in why people didnt watch new #CelebrityApprentice. Ppl are boycotting anything Trump related (but of course he deflects) — robert. (@FierceRobert) January 6, 2017

Hope you are/were boycotting #CelebrityApprentice (produced by Drumpf). Let's use our power by making sure he has low Nielsen ratings. — Bros4America (@Bros4America) January 3, 2017

If you watch #CelebrityApprentice tonight, make sure to tweet about it so I can #fire you as a friend. Thanks. — Trevor Sanderson (@TweetyTwevor) January 3, 2017

This about sums things up…