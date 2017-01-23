Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘The Young Pope’ and ‘Sneaky Pete’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

Blessed is the internet, you guys. The Young Pope continues to be a gold mine of source material for sweet memes.

#youngpope #theyoungpope #judelaw A photo posted by Young Poop (@youngpopememes) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:31pm PST

#youngpope #judelaw #theyoungpope #spicy #feelinmyself A photo posted by Young Poop (@youngpopememes) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:46am PST

#youngpope #theyoungpope #judelaw #snacktime A photo posted by Young Poop (@youngpopememes) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

#theyoungpope #youngpope #judelaw #hungover #hangover #aboutlastnight A photo posted by Young Poop (@youngpopememes) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:39pm PST

Just on my way to pray officer! 🚬👿💀👮💨💊🍸🔥 #nyc #NJ #pedestrian #crosswalk #Hoboken #HobokenMemes #jerseycity #thepath #theyoungpope #youngpopemems A photo posted by Hoboken Community Based Memes (@hobokenmemes) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:49pm PST

Ha! #theyoungpope #breakingbread A photo posted by Christian Denise (@xtnisnotaboy) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:31pm PST

That feeling when…

Young Pope. #hbo #judelaw #theyoungpope A photo posted by Bernadette Pelletier-Couture (@nosferatuisback) on Jan 18, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

Okay, sure, we’re down with this review.

😇🇮🇹😴🍕 pretty man make cub sleepy #hbo #theyoungpope #agood8hours #christianity #atheism #tv A photo posted by cub (@0cub0) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

The show is also officially in its fan art stage, which means mostly drawings of Jude Law looking smug.

#noyjoy #art #drawing #colors #theyoungpope #relax #contemporaryart #red #blue #green A photo posted by Noy Jessica Laufer (@noy_jessica_laufer) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:24am PST

I love #theyoungpope ⚜️ and Coke Zero. A photo posted by 🙆🏼 Ryan Casey 🙅🏼 (@goryango) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

I will never get over my aversion to tourists. They're just passing through. #piusxiii #theyoungpope #youngpope #judelaw #cherrycokezero #lennybelardo @hbo A photo posted by Evan Poirier (@evanpoirier) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:51pm PST

Not sure if this show is tasty tasty garbage yet… A photo posted by Harley Munsie (@harleymunsie) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

Коротко о наших вечерах 🚬📿 #art #drawing #artist #illustration #ink #theyoungpope #иллюстрация #тушь #молодойпапа A photo posted by Ellis Mugafarova (@ellis.mug) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

And this image of Diane Keaton looking super awesome.

Sneaky Pete is Amazon’s newest binge-able show, and folks have been devouring the combination of Giovanni Ribisi and Bryan Cranston.

@GiovanniRibisi @BryanCranston watched the whole season in one day! I don't know what that says about my life, but so good!! #sneakypete — Dream Black (@sndmndeath) January 22, 2017

Bloody hell #SneakyPete was a treat. Giovanni Ribisi has the most expressive face ever. More please. — Helen Bishop (@BagpipeBessy) January 22, 2017

#sneakypete is addictive tv 📺 gets you hooked and just reels you in #storytelling — christine lynch (@ladylynch23) January 22, 2017

@BryanCranston Loved it! So smart! Could use it to teach re theory of mind & other psychological principles. #sneakypete #THEORYofMIND — alice andrews (@aliceandrews) January 23, 2017

#So #many #hashtags!

We’re not sure if this is an endorsement or the opposite…

10 minutes into Sneaky Pete and Kid A has barfed all over her room. Sneaky Pete you later. #kids #SneakyPete #parenting — yer mom (@aseale) January 23, 2017

Oh wow, it’s a built-in meme! Watch out, Young Pope.