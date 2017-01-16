The 30 Craziest Stories From Steve Jones’ Sex Pistols Book

You can’t say The Sex Pistols’ guitarist Steve Jones didn’t warn us. Right at the start of his gleefully coarse autobiography, Lonely Boy, he admits, “I’m not going to come out of this whole thing smelling like roses.”

In fact, he likens his experience writing the book to “that character in ‘Clockwork Orange’ who has his eyes forced open to make him feel shitty every time he remembers what a cunt he was.”

Cunt, it seems, is a term of endearment for Jones, as it has long been for a certain kind of earthy British male. Throughout Jones’ tome, he leans into the language of London’s street culture, peopled with “blokes” and “birds,” “nonces” and “ponces.”

In this jaunty world, Jones casts himself as a nearly illiterate, ADHD-afflicted Peeping Tom, as well as a kleptomaniac, drunk, and sex addict. It’s not a pretty picture but it’s certainly an entertaining one. It’s a tale told without censorship or self-pity—an apt representation for the man who, 40 years ago, created the revolutionary riffs for “No Feelings,” “Anarchy In The U.K.,” and “Pretty Vacant.”

Ribald stories lurch across every page, making Lonely Boy a must-read. Here are 30 craziest things we learn from Steve Jones’ book about his life—before, during, and after The Sex Pistols.

1) He was molested by his step-dad at age 10

“My mum was in the hospital when it happened. Ron [his step father] starts bullying me into jerking him off. I’m only a kid. What do I fucking know? There doesn’t seem to be any option other than to go along with what he wants. All I remember thinking afterwards was…‘odd.’ He never tried it again but if his objective was to fuck me up, he’d already achieved that goal, so why bother?”

2) As a kid, Jones worried about his penis size

“I became overwhelmed with humiliation at the idea that I had a little cock with no hairs around it. I’d see these kids with big cocks and hair everywhere and it just turned me into a basket case.”

3) As a teen, Jones started spying on other people having sex

“Peeping Tom became a big part of my life over the next few years. I’d find a ‘shagger’s alley’ down by the railway lines. I’d be up on the bridge looking down at people fucking in their cars. I’d be so angry that some other guy was getting pussy and I wasn’t that sometimes I’d find a big fucking rock and slam it down on the bonnet from above. They must have thought it was judgement day!”

4 ) Later, Jones started “nicking” stuff

“Was I technically a kleptomaniac? Well, there wasn’t a day that went by when I didn’t wake up and think, ‘what am I going to pilfer today?’ ”

5) Jones used to sneak backstage and steal equipment. He even made off with David Bowie’s gear at his band’s historic, final “Ziggy Stardust” gig in 1973.

“I thought, ‘that’s a nice amp—I’m having it.’ That’s why D.A. Pennebaker’s film of the event had such famously shit sound—because we’d nicked most of their equipment. I got the mike which still had some of Bowie’s lipstick on it. I don’t recall having any compunction about stealing my idol’s gear, only the full on excitement.”

6) In his youth, Jones became friends with later Pistols’ drummer Paul Cook. Soon they started to hang out with drag queens.

“For a couple of straight working-class kids we were pretty broad minded. [The drag queens] were fun and I don’t remember anyone trying anything. Drag acts were very popular in London in the early ‘70s. They brought a bit of color to what was a very fucking grim and Dickensian landscape. I never worried I might be gay. From a very early age, I was very confident about my sexuality. I never hated gay people. In fact I was very comfortable hanging around them. They were like the underground crowd, which was always where I felt closest to home.”

7) In the early ‘70s, Jones fell hard for Rod Stewart and The Faces

“One of the most important things about the Faces was that, at a time when music was getting more and more distant, they were approachable. It felt like the band and the audiences were all at one big party together.”

8) Due to his ADHD, Steve couldn’t concentrate enough to keep a job. Even when he had one, his mind was on sex.

“A plumber I was working with went off to eat on his lunch break. I stayed behind and tried out his big industrial vacuum cleaner on my cock. It actually worked pretty well as far as I remember. At least there was no need for a trip to ‘casualty’ to get it removed.”

9) Jones views the Pistols’ manager Malcolm Mclaren far more favorably than Rotten does

“John tried to make Malcolm out to be some kind of middle-class hippie idiot, whereas me and Paul saw him as more of a chameleon…We noticed how when he was hanging gout with poncey types, Malcolm would put on a front to try and sound more posh than he was. But when he’d come around with me and Cookie, he’d go all jack-the-lad and cockneyish. It thought it as funny the way Malcolm would echo people back to fit in with them.”

10) Jones believes the Pistols’ career was less a scheme than an accident

“People have got it wrong to think of everything that happened as being planned out by Malcolm from the start. He tried to paint it that way way once he started believing his own publicity, but McLaren was actually doing himself a disservice by making himself out to be this kind of old-school Svengali type. The great thing about Malcolm in the early days wasn’t that he had it all worked out. It was how open he was to picking up on what was going on around him and twisting it to a new dimension.”

11 ) He was apathetic about the Pistols’ use of Nazi imagery

“I never thought twice about wearing the clothes with swastikas on them. At the time I felt it was more important to shake things up a bit than to worry about hurting someone’s feelings”

12) The Pistols did NOT copy The Ramones

“I remember us hearing The Ramones’ album for the first time when we were already rehearsing. We certainly didn’t think, ‘oh, we’ve got to be like this band now.’ I became friendly with Johnny Ramone a while later and I remember this one geezer, a journalist called Legs McNeil, who was the leader of the “oh, we Americans were here first’ brigade. Johnny absolutely hated that geezer. He didn’t want anything to do with him or his bullshit.”

13) Jones was not a fan of New York punk in general

“It was made by guys with long hair who were much older than us. I didn’t like the Patti Smith album at all. I wasn’t drawn to her in the slightest.”

14) Jones credits drugs with helping him learn to play the guitar

“If you’re wondering how someone with the attention span of a fucking mosquito managed to concentrate for long enough to become Rolling Stone’s 97th greatest guitarist of all time, well the answer is very simple: speed. Not sulphate but the diet pills you get on prescription. The level of focus they give you is beyond anything normal.”

15) Jones rates the relative sex drives of the Pistols members

“I was fucking everything that moved. Cookie wasn’t doing badly either and Glen liked the odd one, though he never exactly steamed in. But Rotten…nothing. Viv Albertine of The Slits tried to suck him off but he’s not into it and he’s blaming her, saying she doesn’t know what she’s doing. Typical Johnny: Even when everything’s gong his way, he’s still moaning—and I don’t mean in ecstasy.”

16) Jones had his own sexual encounter with Albertine. In her book, Clothes Clothes Clothes, Boys Boys Boys, Music Music Music, she presented a sleazy image of Jones. He counters:

“In my defense, and for the record, I would like to state that when I asked her to suck me off and she says no, I do offer to go down on her instead, which, by my calculations, makes me the perfect gentleman; a feminist, even.”

17) Why all the punk bands kept rejecting Chrissie Hynde when she auditioned

“The harsh truth was that no one wanted her because she was a girl.”

18) Why Jones is no fan of the indie record scene

“I don’t want to be around some Mickey Mouse indie label where everyone’s having committee meetings about who’s going to go out to buy the falafels. Write your own magazine, start your own label—I couldn’t give a shit about that stuff.”

19) The Pistols’ infamous, expletive-laden appearance on The Bill Grundy Show nearly killed the band

“It was the dividing line in the Sex Pistols story. Before it, we were all about the music. But from then on it was all about the media. In some ways it was our finest moment but in others it was the beginning of the end.”

20) The negative effect Sid Vicious had on the Pistols

“From the minute Sid joined the band nothing was ever normal again. It wasn’t what the Pistols were meant to be. I hadn’t minded playing second fiddle to John but now I was playing third fiddle to this fucking idiot [Sid], maybe even fourth, if you went along with Malcolm’s increasingly delusional certainty that we were all his puppets.”

21) Jones screwed all his bandmates’ girlfriends

“It had become what was expected of me. So, of course, I took one for the team and fucked old Nancy [Spungen]. I don’t know why I had to do it, fucking other people’s girlfriends, it was just a compulsion with me. It wasn’t to put one over on Sid and I don’t think he ever found out but I think he’d have been too bothered even if he had. There was quite a bisexual kind of energy about him. She was so whiney! I was bewildered by what he could have found attractive about her. Part of me was curious to try and find out for myself.”

22) Why Jones was zen about The Pistols’ demise

“It wasn’t our destiny to have a progressive phase where we made a folk record and went on tour with Barclay James Harvest. The Pistols were born to crash and burn and that’s exactly what we did. We were just those fucking idiots who win the football pools, then blow all the money and end up committing suicide.”

23) Why Jones moved from being an alcoholic to being a junkie

“Why take the Uber of addiction when a chaffer-driven limo scene is available?”

24) How Jones felt about Sid’s death

“When I heard, I didn’t have a lot of feelings about it. I didn’t have a lot of feeling about anything at that stage, to be honest. So when some guy from Rolling Stone called me up I just said the first thing that came into my head, which was, ‘well, at least we’ll sell some records now.’ In hindsight it was probably a stupid response. But it was a very Sex Pistols thing to say and maybe what Sid would have wanted.”

25) Jones secretly pined to be in The Clash

“It seemed more fun than what I was doing. I never got the feeling of a rivalry from that band. They were always warm to me and I was always a fan of theirs. You could have a laugh with Joe or Mick backstage and it was like, ‘okay, so not everyone is a complete cunt like Rotten.’ The problem with Johnny is that he’s always on. You can’t even shut the dressing room door and be real with someone you’re in a band with because he’s always got to be ‘that guy.’ ”

26) Jones secretly loves arena rock

“Even when I was in the Pistols I used to go back to the flat and play Boston and Journey. There’s a certain clear cut, very crisp melodic rock sound that I’ve always been really into and when I hear a good song I can’t help liking it. Of course, Malcolm wouldn’t have been happy with me if i’d gonna around admitting how much I liked ‘More Than A Feeling’ in interviews in 1976.”

27) Jones never made Glen Matlock eat his cum

“The story Lydon put in his book about me spunking up into Glen’s sandwich and tricking him into eating it is not true. I presume John just said that to cause shit between us, which was a shame because the raw material of the story was actually a very sweet scene, more like something from The Waltons.”

“One time, when Glen was staying over, I was giving him advice on masturbational techniques before he went to sleep. It’s a service I like to provide. I was telling him how if you cut off the top of an unsliced loaf of bread, scoop out some of the bread and fill it up with warm water—room temperature, not boiling!—then shag that, it actually feels quick like a cunt. You can get a similar effect with a pound of liver but that way is more expensive and the meat goes off quick.”

28) Rotten is a spoiled brat, which makes Pistols reunion tours a drag

“In recent years he has surrounded himself with people who don’t just tolerate his childishness but actively encourage it.”

29) Why there probably won’t be any more Pistols reunion tours

“I’m not sure if the dosh is ever gonna be quite enough to get us back together. People say, ‘The Rolling Stones are still doing it.’ But I don’t think they would be for our money.”

30) Why Jones refuses to end his book on an uplifting note

“I don’t like sugar-coating things.”