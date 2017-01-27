The 5 NYC Restaurants You Should Dine at This Restaurant Week

Ocean Prime
123 W 52nd St.
The award-winning modern American restaurant and lounge from renowned restaurateur Cameron Mitchell is serving up serious deals this restaurant week. By dining here, the $42 prefix goes far--the price is actually less than one entree on a normal day. It's literally three course for the price of one.
The restaurant week dinner menu. We recommend the carrot cake for dessert.
Blue Water Grill
31 Union Square W.
This seafood grill in Union Square is the perfect place for a fresh catch during restaurant week.
Start with the oysters, of course.
Empire Steakhouse
151 East 50th St. and 237 West 54th St.
With ten entrees to choose from, this trendy steakhouse is serving up one of the most varied menus this restaurant week.
Eight starter choices is also a great way to begin your meal.
Catch NYC
21 9th Ave.
Pure seafood lovers should stop by Catch NYC, which is known for celebrity sightings, creative seafood-focused dishes and a picturesque rooftop.
Shrimp, salmon, tuna, mussels and mahi mahi are all on this menu.
New York Yankees Steakhouse
7 West 51st St.>
This steakhouse is serving up NYC pride as well.
Go for the bone marrow then choose your preferred steak.
There’s a secret to restaurant week nobody tells you—go for the steak and seafood.
Not only will opting for surf and/or turf land you in some of the finest eateries the city has to offer; it will ensure you’re getting a meal of luxury to match. You don’t want to be caught with a burger or dressed up-spaghetti during the annual week of dining, do you?
This year, NYC restaurant week runs from January 23 to February 10, and the pre-fixe three-course dinners are $42. Flip through the slides for the best places to dine this time around.