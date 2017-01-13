These Rugged New Dive Watches Are Perfect All-Rounders

I know it’s the middle of winter, but it’s always a good time to start thinking about the ocean or the lake – and to start considering buying a do-it-all watch. Dive watches fit this bill perfectly – they are rugged enough to take everything you can throw at them, and they look great doing it.

Here are some of the best dive watches on the market today, at a variety of price points, perfect for winter daydreaming of days in the sun.

Rolex Submariner

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner channels all of Rolex’s history with water resistant watches into one beautiful package. The green dial and green bezel version pictured here is particularly eye-catching, but it also comes in black and blue, either in steel or gold. Water resistant to 300 meters and powered by a COSC-certified in-house Rolex automatic movement, this watch is ready for anything. $9,050. Rolex.com

TAG Heuer Aquaracer Men and Lady

Introduced just this month, and available in men’s and ladies versions, the Aquaracer from TAG Heuer combines great design, serious water resistance (300 meters) and the brand’s Don’t Crack Under Pressure spirit. Both versions are powered by dependable quartz movements, with the men’s (43mm) priced at $1,700, and the ladies version (35mm), with 11 diamonds on the dial, at $2,000. TAGHeuer.com

Tudor Pelagos LHD

Tudor, recently reintroduced to the USA after a hiatus, has been very successful with its range of professional watches. The Pelagos is the brand’s pro diving watch, and at the end of 2016, Tudor brought out the LHD, which stands for “Left Hand Drive,” as some pro divers prefer having the crown on the left side of the case. Powered by Tudor’s in-house automatic movement and water resistant to 500 meters, the Pelagos LHD is a great value, priced at $4,400. Tudorwatch.com

Luminox Scott Cassell Deep Dive Special Edition

Luminox has long made watches for the military, law enforcement and other professionals that need to rely on their watches no matter what. The brand’s latest dive watch is made in connection with Scott Cassell, a former combat diver and currently an underwater explorer and filmmaker. The Scott Cassell Deep Dive Special Edition is water resistant to 500 meters and, using tritium glass tubes, will provide constant luminescence for up to 25 years. Powered by a Swiss automatic movement, this 44mm PVD black steel watch is a bold statement that means business. $1,990 on rubber strap and $2,300 on metal bracelet. Luminox.com

Tissot Seastar 1000 Automatic

Tissot has a number of watches suitable for diving, but the Seastar has the brand’s Powermatic80 automatic movement inside, with a power reserve of 80 hours. Many divers prefer to dive with an automatic watch, so they don’t have to worry about the battery failing at an inopportune time. This 42mm stainless steel watch is water resistant to 300 meters/1,000 feet and features an automatic helium release valve. $975. Tissot.ch

Seiko Prospex

Seiko has long been a leader in dive watches and the Prospex is their professional line, of which diving is one of the concentrations. The Prospex SRPB09 and SRPB 11 (nicknamed “Blue Lagoon” internally at Seiko) are the latest in the brand’s offering. Available in two versions, a day/date (44.3 mm, $575) and date only (43.8 mm, $550), these watches are powered by Seiko in-house automatic movements, and will never let you down. Seiko.com

Hamilton Khaki Frogman

Hamilton made dive watches for the US military during World War II, and the brand’s newest dive watch, the Khaki Frogman, uses a watch they designed for Navy divers, the “frogmen,” as inspiration. Sized at an impressive 46mm in titanium, the new Khaki Frogman is water resistant to 1,000 meters and is light enough to wear every day. The red bezel really makes a strong statement. $1,445. Hamiltonwatch.com

Oris Divers Sixty-Five

Oris introduced its vintage-inspired Divers Sixty-Five (based on an actual dive watch from, you guessed it, 1965) in 2015. A phenomenal success, Oris has introduced several iterations, including bronze and blue versions introduced last year and green at the end of 2016. $1,990 on the strap and $2,300 on the metal bracelet. Oris.ch