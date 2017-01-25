The Internet Pays Respect to Mary Tyler Moore & Her Iconic Beret

Mary Tyler Moore, the six time Emmy award-winning actress, passed away today at the age of 80. She was perhaps best known and adored for her roles on The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, the latter of which had a seven year run after it debuted in 1970. She passed away today “in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” her rep Mara Bauxman said in a statement.
Moore also acted in the Broadway play Whose Life Is It Anyway? and appeared in the Oscar-nominated film Ordinary People, among countless other productions. Along the way she gathered a faithful circle of female fans, thanks in part to the role she played on her eponymous show. Through the character of Mary Richards, a single, 30-something who worked at a Minneapolis television station, Moore became a feminist icon. She was praised for portraying a modern working woman on TV, decades before Sex and the City aired on HBO.
Even Oprah was a huge, unabashed fan; a video of Moore surprising Oprah on the set of her erstwhile talk show has been recently making the rounds on Twitter. Here are all the other ways the internet is paying homage to the late starlet, who “turned the world on with her smile.”