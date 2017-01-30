The 21 Male Models You Need to Know

Dillon Westbrock

Age: 18

Birthplace: Oregon

Instagram Handle: @dillon_westbrock

How He Was Discovered: “I wasn’t scouted like most guys were. When my mother agent first started, they lived right next door to my mom when I was in my mom’s womb, so I grew up with my mom doing local commercials and local modeling stuff. At the time when I was so young, I thought my mom was famous. I was like, 'I want to be famous like my mom,' so every three years I’d go into my mother agency and they’d always turn me down. They’d say, 'It’s a waste of money, you wouldn’t really get as much out of it as you wanted.' Finally a year and a half ago they were like, 'Alright, we’re ready, we’ll take you.' Then they sent me to IMTA, which is a modeling and talent convention and that’s where I got signed with Storm, Wilhelmina, and then Next. Then I got signed with Elite down the road a bit.”

Shows You've Seen Him In: DSquared, MCCVIII and Ports 1961.