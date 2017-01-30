The 21 Male Models You Need to Know

Nathaniel Visser
Age: 23
Birthplace: Australia
Resides: Everywhere
Instagram Handle: @nathanielvisser
Shows You've Seen Him In: Cadet, Dolce & Gabbana, DSqaured2, Givenchy, Nautica, Perry Elli and Todd Snyder.
Dan Hyman
Age: 25
Birthplace: United Kingdom
Resides: London
Instagram Handle: @dan_hyman
Shows You've Seen Him In: Dolce & Gabbana, Philip Plein and Mocler Gamme Bleu.
Jesse Gwinn
Age: 22
Birthplace: NYC
Resides: Yonkers, NY
Instagram Handle: @jessegwin
Shows You've Seen Him In: Cadet, Joseph Abboud, Nick Graham and Versace.
Roberto Sipos
Age: 21
Birthplace: Romania
Resides: NYC
Instagram Handle: @robertosipos
Shows You've Seen Him In: Brett Johnson, John Elliot, Perry Ellis, Timo Weiland and Todd Syder.
Ryan Keating
Age: 24
Birthplace: Toronto
Resides: NYC
Instagram Handle: @keating_ryan
Shows You've Seen Him In: Garciavelez, John Varvatos, Ports 1961, Timo Weiland and Tommy Hilfiger.
Filip Hrivnak
Age: 23
Birthplace: Slovakia
Resides: Slovakia
Instagram Handle: @filiphrivnak
Shows You've Seen Him In: Calvin Klein Collection, Dolce & Gabbana, DSqaured2, Emporio Armani, Givenchy and Giorgio Armani.
Bertold Zahoran
Age: 22
Birthplace: Hungary
Resides: NYC
Instagram Handle: @bertoldzahoran
Shows You've Seen Him In: Balmain, Emporio Armani, Joseph Abboud, Giorgio Armani, Versace and Todd Snyder.
Cole James
Age: 21
Birthplace: Ashtabula, Ohio
Resides: NYC
Instagram Handle: @colejamesfarr
How He Was Discovered: Ford Models Scouting site and the Vman Contest.
Shows You've Seen Him In: Joseph Abboud, Todd Snyder and John Varvatos.
Kit Butler
Age: 18
Birthplace: Oxford, United Kingdom
Resides: Everywhere
Instagram Handle: @kitbutlerr
Shows You've Seen Him In: Ralph Lauren, Todd Snyder, Timo Weiland, Zachary Prell, Perry Ellis, Balmain, Paul & Joe and Givenchy.
Logan Flatte
Age: 20
Birthplace: Fort Smith, Arkansas
Resides: NYC
Instagram Handle: @Loganflatte
How He Was Discovered: Ford Models Scouting site, Vman Contest.
Shows You've Seen Him In: Calvin Klein, Roberto Cavalli, Iceberg, YMC, John Varvatos, Bottega Veneta and Brioni.
Jesse Urban
Age: 20
Birthplace: Westchester, NY
Resides: NYC
Instagram Handle: @jessesky
How He Was Discovered: Ford Models Scouting site.
Shows You've Seen Him In: None! This is Jesse's first season.
Roberto Rossellini
Age: 23
Birthplace: NYC
Resides: NYC
Instagram Handle: @gloomyross
How He Was Discovered: Roberto was scouted by photographer named Fumi on the street in Soho and was asked to model for L’officiel Hommes Italia. Roberto later met with Ford to pursue modeling. (Ed. Note: His mom is also Isabella Rossellini.)
Shows You've Seen Him In: None! This is Roberto's first season.
Sebastian James
Age: 19
Birthplace: Los Angeles
Resides: Los Angeles/NYC
Instagram Handle: @sebisbetter
How He Was Discovered: Ford Models Scouting site.
Shows You've Seen Him In: None! This is Sebastian's first season.
Levi Dylan
Age: 22
Birthplace: Los Angeles
Resides: Los Angeles
Instagram Handle: @LEVIDYLAN6
How He Was Discovered: After putting music on hold, the 22-year-old broke out onto the fashion scene with appearances in Wonderland, Teen Vogue and Vogue Italia. At first hesitant about a career in modeling (because guys on the runway are "really tall") Dylan pursued it with a bit of convincing from his girlfriend, photographer Alana O'Herlihy. “She kind of set me up, and from there it was sort of like dominoes," he told The Cut in an interview last year. (Ed. Note: Levi is also Bob Dylan's grandson.)
Shows You've Seen Him In: Dolce & Gabanna
Brandon Lee
Age: 20
Birthplace: Los Angeles
Resides: Los Angeles
Instagram Handle: @BRANDONTHOMASLEE
How He Was Discovered: Son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. He's also 1/2 of a major model couple: He's dating Pyper America Smith, the sister of Lucky Blue Smith.
Shows You've Seen Him In: Dolce & Gabanna
Sam Evans
Age: 15
Birthplace: Los Angeles
Resides: Los Angeles
Instagram Handle: @SAMEVANS
How He Was Discovered: "It all happened when my little brother saw Howie Mandel at dinner one night and started talking to him. His wife, Terry Mandel, became my theatrical agent and got me into acting. I met an amazing photographer, Denice Duff, at a music video shoot and then worked with her for my head shots that I sent into top modeling agencies. I met with NEXT and signed with them at 12 years old."
Shows You've Seen Him In: John Varvatos
Jeggor Venned
Age: 18
Birthplace: Faroe Islands
Instagram Handle: @jegorvenned
Shows You've Seen Him In: Daks, Versace, Dolce & Gabanna and Emporio Armani.
Serge Rigvava
Age: 18
Birthplace: Germany
Resides: Vienna, Austria
Instagram Handle: @sergerigvava
How He Was Discovered: Scouted at a casting of EML-contest.
Shows You've Seen Him In: Fendi, Etro, Cedric and Salvatore Ferragamo.
Dillon Westbrock
Age: 18
Birthplace: Oregon
Instagram Handle: @dillon_westbrock
How He Was Discovered: “I wasn’t scouted like most guys were. When my mother agent first started, they lived right next door to my mom when I was in my mom’s womb, so I grew up with my mom doing local commercials and local modeling stuff. At the time when I was so young, I thought my mom was famous. I was like, 'I want to be famous like my mom,' so every three years I’d go into my mother agency and they’d always turn me down. They’d say, 'It’s a waste of money, you wouldn’t really get as much out of it as you wanted.' Finally a year and a half ago they were like, 'Alright, we’re ready, we’ll take you.' Then they sent me to IMTA, which is a modeling and talent convention and that’s where I got signed with Storm, Wilhelmina, and then Next. Then I got signed with Elite down the road a bit.”
Shows You've Seen Him In: DSquared, MCCVIII and Ports 1961.
William Los
Age: 22
Birthplace: Zwijndrecht, The Netherlands
Resides: Zwijndrecht, The Netherlands
Instagram Handle: @williamtlos
How He Was Discovered: “I was scouted a few times and after saying no two times, I wanted to give it a shot. So I went to Max Models myself and then it started off. My sister was always pushing me towards modeling. From age 13 she was like, 'Yeah, you should try, you should give it a shot, send some photos,' and then all of a sudden someone on the street comes up to you like, 'Hey, do you want to be a model?' The first time, I was like, 'No, what the hell?' and then the second time, I was considering it and I still said no, but I sort of looked into it and that’s how it went.”
Shows You've Seen Him In: Dirk Bikkembergs, Emporio Armani, Etro, Moschino and Versace.
Skyler Henegan
Age: 18
Birthplace: Brooklyn, NY
Resides: Brooklyn, NY
Instagram Handle: @skylerhenegan
How He Was Discovered: "Mom was a model in the 80’s/90’s with Ford. She called in and asked if they could could meet me."
Shows You've Seen Him In: None! This is Skyler's first season.
Who is the next social media sensation, like Lucky Blue? And who will follow in Jordan Kale Barrett‘s bad boy footsteps?
These are the type of questions one wonders when it comes to male models. Much more than just chiseled cheekbones and ripped abs, male mannequins are at the epicenter of men’s fashion month. They parade around in the best clothing, pose for street style shots and have just as much attitude as their female counterparts. The men’s fashion month, which is a bit more fragmented than women’s, will be concluding in New York this week. It follows fashion weeks in London, Florence, Milan and Paris and offered quite a few moments to discuss, like Louis Vuitton’s collab with Supreme and Bernie Sanders-inspired gear at Balenciaga.
This coming week, there are plenty of models to be on the lookout for. Keep your eyes peeled for some famous offspring, like the son of Isabella Rossellini, the grandson of Bob Dylan, and the spawn of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. But also keep tabs on a slew of total newbies/uknowns, like the 19-year-old Sebastian James, who hails from sunny Los Angeles or the smoldering Jesse Urban, who arrives in New York from the suburbs of Westchester.
For easy social media stalking, we’ve provided you with the Instagram handles of these 21 male models, all of whom are worthy of a follow. Scroll through to see them all.