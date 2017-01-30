The 21 Male Models You Need to Know

Including the offspring of Pamela Anderson, Isabella Rossellini and Bob Dylan

By 01/30/17 10:00am
Cole James
Instagram

Nathaniel Visser

Age: 23

Birthplace: Australia

Resides: Everywhere

Instagram Handle: @nathanielvisser

Shows You've Seen Him In: Cadet, Dolce & Gabbana, DSqaured2, Givenchy, Nautica, Perry Elli and Todd Snyder.

Instagram

Dan Hyman

Age: 25

Birthplace: United Kingdom

Resides: London

Instagram Handle: @dan_hyman

Shows You've Seen Him In: Dolce & Gabbana, Philip Plein and Mocler Gamme Bleu.

Instagram

Jesse Gwinn

Age: 22

Birthplace: NYC

Resides: Yonkers, NY

Instagram Handle: @jessegwin

Shows You've Seen Him In: Cadet, Joseph Abboud, Nick Graham and Versace.

Instagram
Roberto Sipos

Age: 21

Birthplace: Romania

Resides: NYC

Instagram Handle: @robertosipos

Shows You've Seen Him In: Brett Johnson, John Elliot, Perry Ellis, Timo Weiland and Todd Syder.

Instagram

Ryan Keating

Age: 24

Birthplace: Toronto

Resides: NYC

Instagram Handle: @keating_ryan

Shows You've Seen Him In: Garciavelez, John Varvatos, Ports 1961, Timo Weiland and Tommy Hilfiger.

Instagram

Filip Hrivnak

Age: 23

Birthplace: Slovakia

Resides: Slovakia

Instagram Handle: @filiphrivnak

Shows You've Seen Him In: Calvin Klein Collection, Dolce & Gabbana, DSqaured2, Emporio Armani, Givenchy and Giorgio Armani.

Instagram
Bertold Zahoran

Age: 22

Birthplace: Hungary

Resides: NYC

Instagram Handle: @bertoldzahoran

Shows You've Seen Him In: Balmain, Emporio Armani, Joseph Abboud, Giorgio Armani, Versace and Todd Snyder.

Instagram

Cole James

Age: 21

Birthplace: Ashtabula, Ohio

Resides: NYC

Instagram Handle: @colejamesfarr

How He Was Discovered: Ford Models Scouting site and the Vman Contest.

Shows You've Seen Him In: Joseph Abboud, Todd Snyder and John Varvatos.

Courtesy Ford Models

Kit Butler

Age: 18

Birthplace: Oxford, United Kingdom

Resides: Everywhere

Instagram Handle: @kitbutlerr

Shows You've Seen Him In: Ralph Lauren, Todd Snyder, Timo Weiland, Zachary Prell, Perry Ellis, Balmain, Paul & Joe and Givenchy.

Instagram
Logan Flatte

Age: 20

Birthplace: Fort Smith, Arkansas

Resides: NYC

Instagram Handle: @Loganflatte

How He Was Discovered: Ford Models Scouting site, Vman Contest.

Shows You've Seen Him In: Calvin Klein, Roberto Cavalli, Iceberg, YMC, John Varvatos, Bottega Veneta and Brioni.

Courtesy Ford Models

Jesse Urban

Age: 20

Birthplace: Westchester, NY

Resides: NYC

Instagram Handle: @jessesky

How He Was Discovered: Ford Models Scouting site.

Shows You've Seen Him In: None! This is Jesse's first season.

Courtesy Ford Models

Roberto Rossellini

Age: 23

Birthplace: NYC

Resides: NYC

Instagram Handle: @gloomyross

How He Was Discovered: Roberto was scouted by photographer named Fumi on the street in Soho and was asked to model for L’officiel Hommes Italia. Roberto later met with Ford to pursue modeling. (Ed. Note: His mom is also Isabella Rossellini.)

Shows You've Seen Him In: None! This is Roberto's first season.

Courtesy Ford Models
Sebastian James

Age: 19

Birthplace: Los Angeles

Resides: Los Angeles/NYC

Instagram Handle: @sebisbetter

How He Was Discovered: Ford Models Scouting site.

Shows You've Seen Him In: None! This is Sebastian's first season.

Courtesy Ford Models

Levi Dylan

Age: 22

Birthplace: Los Angeles

Resides: Los Angeles

Instagram Handle: @LEVIDYLAN6

How He Was Discovered: After putting music on hold, the 22-year-old broke out onto the fashion scene with appearances in Wonderland, Teen Vogue and Vogue Italia. At first hesitant about a career in modeling (because guys on the runway are "really tall") Dylan pursued it with a bit of convincing from his girlfriend, photographer Alana O'Herlihy. “She kind of set me up, and from there it was sort of like dominoes," he told The Cut in an interview last year. (Ed. Note: Levi is also Bob Dylan's grandson.)

Shows You've Seen Him In: Dolce & Gabanna

Getty Images

Brandon Lee

Age: 20

Birthplace: Los Angeles

Resides: Los Angeles

Instagram Handle: @BRANDONTHOMASLEE

How He Was Discovered: Son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. He's also 1/2 of a major model couple: He's dating Pyper America Smith, the sister of Lucky Blue Smith.

Shows You've Seen Him In: Dolce & Gabanna

Instagram
Sam Evans

Age: 15

Birthplace: Los Angeles

Resides: Los Angeles

Instagram Handle: @SAMEVANS

How He Was Discovered: "It all happened when my little brother saw Howie Mandel at dinner one night and started talking to him. His wife, Terry Mandel, became my theatrical agent and got me into acting. I met an amazing photographer, Denice Duff, at a music video shoot and then worked with her for my head shots that I sent into top modeling agencies. I met with NEXT and signed with them at 12 years old."

Shows You've Seen Him In: John Varvatos

Instagram

Jeggor Venned

Age: 18

Birthplace: Faroe Islands

Instagram Handle: @jegorvenned

Shows You've Seen Him In: Daks, Versace, Dolce & Gabanna and Emporio Armani.

Instagram

Serge Rigvava

Age: 18

Birthplace: Germany

Resides: Vienna, Austria

Instagram Handle: @sergerigvava

How He Was Discovered: Scouted at a casting of EML-contest.

Shows You've Seen Him In: Fendi, Etro, Cedric and Salvatore Ferragamo.

Instagram
Dillon Westbrock

Age: 18

Birthplace: Oregon

Instagram Handle: @dillon_westbrock

How He Was Discovered: “I wasn’t scouted like most guys were. When my mother agent first started, they lived right next door to my mom when I was in my mom’s womb, so I grew up with my mom doing local commercials and local modeling stuff. At the time when I was so young, I thought my mom was famous. I was like, 'I want to be famous like my mom,' so every three years I’d go into my mother agency and they’d always turn me down. They’d say, 'It’s a waste of money, you wouldn’t really get as much out of it as you wanted.' Finally a year and a half ago they were like, 'Alright, we’re ready, we’ll take you.' Then they sent me to IMTA, which is a modeling and talent convention and that’s where I got signed with Storm, Wilhelmina, and then Next. Then I got signed with Elite down the road a bit.”

Shows You've Seen Him In: DSquared, MCCVIII and Ports 1961.

Instagram

William Los

Age: 22

Birthplace: Zwijndrecht, The Netherlands

Resides: Zwijndrecht, The Netherlands

Instagram Handle: @williamtlos

How He Was Discovered: “I was scouted a few times and after saying no two times, I wanted to give it a shot. So I went to Max Models myself and then it started off. My sister was always pushing me towards modeling. From age 13 she was like, 'Yeah, you should try, you should give it a shot, send some photos,' and then all of a sudden someone on the street comes up to you like, 'Hey, do you want to be a model?' The first time, I was like, 'No, what the hell?' and then the second time, I was considering it and I still said no, but I sort of looked into it and that’s how it went.”

Shows You've Seen Him In: Dirk Bikkembergs, Emporio Armani, Etro, Moschino and Versace.

Instagram

Skyler Henegan

Age: 18

Birthplace: Brooklyn, NY

Resides: Brooklyn, NY

Instagram Handle: @skylerhenegan

How He Was Discovered: "Mom was a model in the 80’s/90’s with Ford. She called in and asked if they could could meet me."

Shows You've Seen Him In: None! This is Skyler's first season.

Courtesy Ford Models
Who is the next social media sensation, like Lucky Blue? And who will follow in Jordan Kale Barrett‘s bad boy footsteps?

These are the type of questions one wonders when it comes to male models. Much more than just chiseled cheekbones and ripped abs, male mannequins are at the epicenter of men’s fashion month. They parade around in the best clothing, pose for street style shots and have just as much attitude as their female counterparts. The men’s fashion month, which is a bit more fragmented than women’s, will be concluding in New York this week. It follows fashion weeks in London, Florence, Milan and Paris and offered quite a few moments to discuss, like Louis Vuitton’s collab with Supreme and Bernie Sanders-inspired gear at Balenciaga.

This coming week, there are plenty of models to be on the lookout for. Keep your eyes peeled for some famous offspring, like the son of Isabella Rossellini, the grandson of Bob Dylan, and the spawn of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. But also keep tabs on a slew of total newbies/uknowns, like the 19-year-old Sebastian James, who hails from sunny Los Angeles or the smoldering Jesse Urban, who arrives in New York from the suburbs of Westchester.

For easy social media stalking, we’ve provided you with the Instagram handles of these 21 male models, all of whom are worthy of a follow. Scroll through to see them all.

