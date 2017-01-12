Ted Roosevelt V Sells a Bit of Presidential History

Theodore Roosevelt's great-great-grandson parted ways with the Tribeca loft where he discovered he was in possession of his ancestor's ring

By 01/12/17 11:22am
The Tribeca loft Roosevelt just sold.

The Tribeca loft Roosevelt just sold. Corcoran

Theodore Roosevelt’s great-great-grandson just parted ways with a bit of presidential history.

It’s not that the actual Tribeca loft Theodore Roosevelt V sold is particularly historical, but it is the location where Roosevelt realized he was in possession of a ring that belonged to his ancestor—the ring had been sitting in a case on his bureau, and after watching a Ken Burns film on about the Roosevelts, he discovered the ring that the 26th President of the United States wore in a photo was actually lying in the apartment.

Lots of exposed brick.

Lots of exposed brick. Corcoran

Anyway, we wonder if Danya Dumbrill Early was drawn to that aspect of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom loft at 62 Beach Street. Or, maybe she felt more of a fondness for the exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, original cast iron columns and custom bookshelves. There’s also an open windowed kitchen, as well as a master suite with two custom closets and a marble with a separate tub and stall shower, per the listing held by Corcoran brokers Robby Browne, Chris Kann and Jennifer Ireland.

Ted Roosevelt V sold the Tribeca loft where he discovered an important family heirloom.

Ted Roosevelt V sold the Tribeca loft where he discovered an important family heirloom. JOE SCHILDHORN/Patrick McMullan

Roosevelt, a financier and environmentalist, and his wife, Serena Torrey, paid $3.2 million for the apartment in 2007. The couple listed the 1,857-square-foot home for $4.4 million in July, though Early managed to shave a bit off the price tag—she purchased the condo for $4.18 million.

This loft isn’t the only piece of political memorabilia that sold as of late—Donald Trump’s childhood home in Queens sold to a real estate investor in December, and it might be going up for auction again soon.

 

 

 

 

