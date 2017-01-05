The Simple Trick That Will Refresh Your Winter Wardrobe

Copper SPIRIT ✨💛 @tayehansberry A photo posted by D E A R F R A N C E S (@dear_frances) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:09pm PST

If you’re anything like me, you’ve already experienced pangs of Winter Wardrobe Fatigue. This is a condition where you’ve already worn all of your chunkiest sweaters (at least twice), you simply abandon your dresses and skirts because it’s just too damn cold and you forget what your arms actually look like, because you’re wearing all long sleeves, all the time. I am currently in the throes of this ailment and let me tell you, it’s not fun. It’s really boring and makes it rather difficult to arrive anywhere on time, as outfit deliberations take so much longer.

There are two solutions to combat this feeling. One, scrap your entire wardrobe and start fresh. Or, on a more reasonable note, simply infuse your closet with a cast of new and exciting accessories. In particular, I’ve found that booties really do the trick.

Booties can easily pair with the skinny jeans you refuse to give up and they instantly refresh your vintage Levi’s (whether they are Re/Done or not). A bright bootie can dress up a drab winter color scheme (which is usually all-black) and it will put a pep in your step as you leap over slush puddles. Here are three of our picks for the best booties that are guaranteed to combat Winter Wardrobe Fatigue.

By Far

The mere origin of these timeless boots will have you putting them directly into your shopping cart, without second thought. Each pair of BY FAR kicks are handmade in Bulgaria, where the brand is based. They are crafted from a mix dead-stock leather from Italian factories and brand new Italian materials, which explains their affordable prices. Should you need more convincing that this is an outstanding brand, consider that Vogue called them the “cool and affordable shoe line [that] has every flat, heel, and boot you need for 2017.”

We’re partial to the red leather Lada style, which feels like something a modern day Wonder Woman would totally rock. They’re one part badass babe, one part laced up and one part practical.

LoQ

If you’re going to buy a black boot this winter, make sure it’s far from basic. Yes, Uggs are basic, but so are black leather boots that have no discerning details. Luckily, LoQ has graced us with this lovely patent leather pair. Featuring a square toe and a square heel (check out those angles), plus a flashy silver side zipper, these shoes are no snore.

LoQ is designed by Keren Longkumer and Valerie Quant in Los Angeles, which explains the brand’s cool girl vibe. These kicks are also super luxurious, as they’re produced in Spain. That means you can walk, run and skip assured that your boots are well-made and high quality. Even Solange Knowles has given this brand her stamp of approval by wearing their designs in her “Cranes in the Sky” video.

Dear Frances

We’ve argued that white boots are brilliant once before and we’re not afraid to do it again. As a refresher, these crisp kicks will match any outfit and are appropriate for (almost) every occasion. They’re also made from patent leather, so keeping these shoes clean will be a cinch.

Dear Frances‘ Spirit Boot is a bona fide cult favorite, having been worn by Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Emma Roberts. And we totally get why the stars gravitate towards the streamlined style. The boot hits slightly above the ankle, giving your leg a slender silhouette. Pair that with an almond-shaped toe and a heel that measures just over three inches, which is manageable for a full day of wear, and you’ve got a shoe that’s both sensible and sensational.