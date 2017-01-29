Trump Bows to Judges’ Orders on Muslim Travel Ban in Defiantly Worded Statement

President Donald Trump‘s Department of Homeland Security announced it would comply with a bevy of federal judges’ injunctions against portions of his executive order barring entry to people from seven Muslim-majority nations—but declared it would continue to press ahead with the rest of the White House fiats.

The agency’s announcement came this afternoon after Brooklyn Judge Ann Donnelly issued a restraining order forbidding DHS’s Border and Customs Enforcement arm from deporting any of the people held at John F. Kennedy Airport and at hubs nationwide approved to enter the country under President Barack Obama. Two federal jurists in Massachusetts enjoined the administration from detaining or expelling any arrival from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Yemen, Iran or Iraq who was either a legal permanent resident of the U.S. or possessed a proper visa—while a federal judge in Virginia granted those detained access to legal counsel.

DHS’s promise of compliance was buried at the bottom of an otherwise petulant public statement.

“The Department of Homeland Security will comply with judicial orders; faithfully enforce our immigration laws, and implement President Trump’s executive orders to ensure that those entering the United States do not pose a threat to our country or the American people,” the statement reads.

The judges orders are temporary pending hearings and do not appear to apply to future travelers and asylum-seekers who have not yet obtained government authorization to come to the United States. The administration’s public release noted this, bitterly.

“No foreign national in a foreign land, without ties to the United States, has any unfettered right to demand entry into the United States or to demand immigration benefits in the United States,” the agency’s statement reads. “President Trump’s executive orders remain in place—prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety.”

DHS also asserted that the dozens held in detention represent a tiny fraction of all people entering the United States, and were merely obligated to go “enhanced security screenings” before exiting the airports.

Protests against Trump’s dictates will continue well into this week.