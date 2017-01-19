Trump Plans to Eliminate the NEA, Lost Cuban Painting Resurfaces … And More

Free speech groups such as the National Coalition Against Censorship are protesting the decision to remove the controversial painting by a St. Louis teenager that recently hung in the U.S. Capitol. The work, which depicts cops as pigs, has been was removed, re-hung and then re-removed since news of its content broke earlier this month.

President-elect Trump intends to completely eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts. (The Hill)

Sculpture Center curator to join Frieze London’s curatorial team. (Artnews)

Wilfredo Lam painting supposedly stolen during the Cuban Revolution has resurfaced again and is being offered for sale in Miami. (The Art Newspaper)

The freezing weather in Europe left two Renaissance paintings at the Pinacoteca di Brera in Milan with buckled paint. (Artnet News)