Tumblr Pink for Couture? Groundbreaking















Call it what you want, but that baby pink hue that has been dubbed Millennial Pink or Tumblr Pink is here to stay. It might be the go-to color for hoodies and suede jackets and anything velvet, but it has proved its luxe abilities on the Couture runways in Paris this week. Almost every designer included the color in their collection.

Giambattista Valli provided a never-ending stream of frothy, sweet dresses, some with pink flowers and others with yellow sparkles at his Couture showing on Monday. There were light pink dresses in silk, shown with a maze of purposeful creases, as if a dress of this delicacy and luxury was simply lifted out of a suitcase and thrown on, in a rush to a party. The most awe-inspiring of the offering was certainly the ruffled sugary pink dresses, which fluttered in the wind and were clearly fit for princess of all types.

At Chanel, it was a pink update on the tweed suit, of course. This was also the proper moment for silver sequins and pink marabou, all in the same outfit. One model even toughened up her dress, made of baby pink bows and touches of black leather and tulle, with a coordinating pink hairdo. However, she was upstaged by Lily-Rose Depp who closed the show as the couture bride, dressed in a froth of pink flounce. (Yes, apparently this moment also marks the return of the voluminous ruffle).

A light rose suede boot with a heart cutout acted as a supporting player to Schiaparelli‘s signature “shocking pink,” which designer Bertrand Guyon delivered on a strapless gown with an actual keyhole.

Pink was, however, noticeably absent from a handful of shows. There was nary a frock in this popular color at Christian Dior Couture, though there were many nude or metallic gold options. Iris van Herpen also left out the color in her uber futuristic lineup, but understandably so; her hand-cast polyurethane was well-executed when the transparent material was accented with black or white.