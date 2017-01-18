Twitter King Donald Trump Tweeted at the Wrong Ivanka—And It Backfired Bigly

Donald Trump loves his Twitter. He loves using it to insult people, and he loves using it to brag about himself.

Throughout his time in the political sphere, he’s used the platform to congratulate himself on a job well done by retweeting others’ 140-character praise of him. Yesterday, he attempted the same service for his daughter Ivanka, sharing one tweet that read, “Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class.”

Except he messed up bigly. Trump—who sees himself as a master Twitter user, so much so that he’s keeping his own rather than taking over @POTUS—tweeted at the wrong Ivanka.

The Ivanka he reached by tagging @Ivanka, rather than @IvankaTrump, appears to be a young woman named Ivanka Majic from South East, England.

With the tweet going out to the president-elect’s 20 million followers and being retweeted nearly 8,000 times, obviously Majic checked her Twitter to see a lot happening in her mentions. But while she had Trump’s attention, she didn’t pass on the opportunity to tell him what’s on her mind. She replied with the following:

@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig — Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017

For Trump—who famously tweeted that climate change is a hoax created by the Chinese and continues to deny its existence—this couldn’t have been a fun mixup. Also in today’s news: 2016 is the hottest year ever recorded, and scientists say human activity is to blame.