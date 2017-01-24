Veteran Hudson County Operative Cirillo Made Guttenberg Town Administrator

Mayor Gerald Drasheff and the Guttenberg Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to appoint veteran Democratic Party operative Cosmo Cirillo as the new Town Administrator. An elected member of the West New York Board of Commissioners, Cirillo also works as a senior adviser to Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto (D-32). In a release, party spokesman Phil Swibinski said Cirillo would be resigning from the Prieto job.

The new town administrator holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Seton Hall University and is pursuing a PhD in Educational Leadership from Caldwell University, according to Swibinski. He began his career as Deputy Town Clerk in West New York.

“Cosmo Cirillo will be a tremendous addition to our local government,” said Councilman Wayne Zitt, who sponsored the resolution appointing Cirillo. “Guttenberg needs leaders like Cosmo who understand the unique position our community is in and the opportunities we have before us. Our entire governing body has a great deal of confidence in him and we look forward to working together for our residents.”

Cirillo will succeed Michael Caliguiro, who is retiring effective January 31 .