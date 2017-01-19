Veteran Operative Balmir Going to Work for Senator Bob Menendez

Veteran Democratic Party operative T. Missy Balmir is joining the staff of U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ).

In addition to working on nearly every statewide election in the state for the past 13 years, Balmir served as director of the Intergovernmental Affairs in the Office of the Governor, as well as assistant commissioner at the state Department of Human Services.

Most recently she served as chief of staff of the mayor of East Orange and senior adviser to Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester).