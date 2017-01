There is no better way to see the universe than at the American Museum of Natural History’s Hayden Planetarium. Their Frontiers Lectures, highlighting “the latest advances in our knowledge of the universe by presenting the work of scientists working at the cutting edge of astrophysics,” are some of my favorite events to attend. Totally fascinating!

