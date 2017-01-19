Netflix’s Blood Pact with Adam Sandler Continues in ‘Sandy Wexler’

Two years ago, Netflix met with Adam Sandler–probably in a normal meeting room, but possibly in the basement of an abandoned opium den just off Sunset Blvd– and signed a contract with the former comedian-probably using a pen, but possibly using sacrificial blood–to make not one, not two, but four original films with the streaming network. The first attempt, The Ridiculous 6, was so poop-filled and racist its Native American actors walked off the set. The second film, The Do-Over, has been called both “atrocious” and “Scotch-taped-together.” Sandy Wexler, the third of the scheduled quartet–which, when completed, I assume ushers in the time of the Beast–arrived today with a short teaser trailer:

The film’s synopsis, from Broadway World:

Sandy Wexler (Adam Sandler) is a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s who diligently represents a group of eccentric clients on the fringes of show business. His single-minded devotion is put to the test when he falls in love with his newest client, Courtney Clarke (Academy Award® and Grammy® winner Jennifer Hudson), a tremendously talented singer who he discovers at an amusement park.

Do you like when Adam Sandler does that weird, tight-lipped baby voice he’s been doing since 1996? Great. Sandy Wexler arrives on Netflix April 14.