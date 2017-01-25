Hypnotize Your Way to Better Sleep; Learn to Meditate From a Master

Everything wellness, from must-try classes to new athleisure lines.

Refine your resolutions: If you already broke your 2017 resolution and have yet to make it to a workout, there’s still hope. This weekend, head to the Refinery Hotel for the Wellth Series, where you can take part in super trendy classes that are usually difficult to get into, including The Class and The Fhitting Room. There will also be talks about tech, media, beauty and fitness, with appearances by The Sweat Life and Naturopathica. via Resolutions Refined.

Fight for your right to politically pout: Beautiful Rights is a brand new beauty line featuring ‘Politically Pout’ lipstick and ‘Gloss Ceiling’ lipgloss, for those who are politically inclined. Twenty percent of all sales go to women’s organizations, including Planned Parenthood and Emily’s List. via Beautiful Rights.

Learn how to meditate from a master: Charlie Knoles, the co-founder of The Path, is teaching a 16 week interactive meditation course starting on February 15. Participants will become meditation experts and will become certified to teach their own classes. via mbg classes.

Sleep well: Head to Modrn Sanctuary, a new luxury wellness center in NoMad, on January 26, to spend time with its hypnotist founder. There’s a Himalayan Salt Room for halo-therapy, acupuncture, blood chemistry screening, cupping and rolfing, a technique meant to realign the body. There, participants will learn how to sleep better through hypnosis, which is slightly more appealing than sheep counting. via Modrn Sanctuary.