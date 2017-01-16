Why Nick Viall Maybe Shouldn’t Be The Bachelor

Welcome to Pop P.O.V., the new show from the Observer and from me, Dana Schwartz, where we’ll be discussing all aspects of pop culture and our, well, points of view. This episode, Kaitlyn Flannagan and I are discussing The Bachelor—the frontrunners, our favorites, and why maybe ABC could have chosen someone a little more worthy of 30 women fawning over him than human shrug emoji, Nick Viall.

In an effort to cater to our inner Wine Moms, the conversation is facilitated by large glasses of Franzia. Wine and The Bachelor: the only combination better than Nick and whichever long-haired lady he’s going to decide is his soul mate.