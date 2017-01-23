These ‘Woke Babies’ Were Everyone’s Favorite Part of the Women’s Marches

At Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington (and at marches all over the world), women of all ages hoisted inspiring signs advocating for equal rights. Many of these images also went viral on social media.
Twitter’s favorite messages, however, were those held by children. Many parents brought their kids to the protests so they could be a part of history, and these young people also held the cutest, funniest signs:
But the most popular pint-size protester was this 22-month-old girl at the Charlotte, North Carolina women’s march. Twitter was immediately smitten with her scribbles and dubbed her #WokeBaby:
While the child’s name was not released, BuzzFeed caught up with her mother Jenny Sowry, who said she too was inspired by her daughter’s message.
“The word that keeps coming back to me is ‘hope,’” Sowry told BuzzFeed. “It makes people hopeful that there is already a little one who is already speaking her mind. I don’t always know what she’s saying, but she always speaks her mind.”
Rock on, Woke Baby. Rock on.