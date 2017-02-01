This New Brooklyn Hotel Runs Entirely on Wind Power

You won’t find a single plastic bottle on the premises of the new 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, and it’s with good reason. The budding hotel concept is the brainchild of billionaire hotelier Barry Sternlicht, and has quickly become ground zero for a movement known as “ecoluxury.” Now a third outpost has opened its doors in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge acts as the flagship locale for the Starwood-owned hotel group catering to a burgeoning caché of ecoluxury travelers who prefer that their high quality accommodations don’t come at a cost to the planet.

The 10 story outpost embodies these “green” ideals in just about every facet of living down to the floor boards. Designed by Toll Brothers City Living, the structure boasts a 54% ratio of regional and reclaimed materials, including beams from the former Domingo Sugar Factory and flooring from the Old Crow Distillery in Kentucky, as well as a 100% wind power energy supply.

Other earth friendly standouts include a rain-water reclamation system that will irrigate Brooklyn Bridge Park during the summer months, a 25 foot “green wall” that will grow overtime in the hotel lobby, and a nature-driven art collection that includes a textured rubber sculpture by Jarrod Beck entitled “All OVEREACHOTHER” created from massive rubber pieces of roofing that were stripped from a roof during a tornado that touched down unexpectedly in Upstate New York in the summer of 2014.

The 194 rooms and suites echo the same utility. Guests sleep on hemp blend mattresses, and each marble rain shower comes with a 5-minute hour-glass timer to remind guests to conserve water. Even the room keys, which appear to be a simple piece of circular particle board, are packed with seeds capable of sprouting a bed of flowers if planted.

Up next, the property is slated to unveil a host of additional amenities this summer. In addition to the second U.S. outpost of Lady Carole Bamford’s wildly popular “Bamford Haybarn” spa concept, Brooklynites can expect the hotel to become a hub for events upon completion of a rooftop bar, with fire pits and a 3-foot lounge pool, and a soon-to-be-announced restaurant led by a well known chef whose name is currently being kept under wraps.