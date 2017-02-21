Is Alex Trebek’s Remix of Drake’s ‘Started From the Bottom’ Better Than the Original?

When Jeopardy! trends on social media, it’s usually because one of the game show’s contestants did something stupid. But since last night, host Alex Trebek has been the talk of Twitter because of his rap skills—or lack thereof.

This week is the Jeopardy! College Championship, and last night’s episode featured a category named “Let’s Rap, Kids” (yes, seriously). This required Trebek (a 76-year-old white man) to recite lyrics by Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Lil Wayne and Desiigner. Here’s how that turned out:

Not surprisingly, the audio of Trebek spitting rhymes spread quickly online, which meant that remixes soon followed. Some creative Twitter users edited Trebek’s “raps” so they synced with the songs he was quoting:

I took Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy and did the only thing that felt right: Edit it to the music he was quoting. (🎥: @KennyDucey) pic.twitter.com/Tg8mxONBAj — Mark (@tole_cover) February 21, 2017

Alex Trebek BARS on Jeopardy tonight: Remix 6 foot 7 foot pic.twitter.com/7zOBopqawF — max etka (@mjetka15) February 21, 2017

Now that we know that Trebek’s got bars, could a mixtape be far behind?