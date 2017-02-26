Every Red Carpet Look From the 2017 Oscar Awards

Ruth Negga in Maison Valentino.
Isabelle Huppert in Armani Privé.
Olivia Culpo in Marchesa.
Brianna Perez.
Felicity Jones in Dior.
Luke Bracey.
Blanca Blanco.
Robin Roberts.
Hailee Steinfeld.
Cynthia Erivo.
Teresa Palmer.
Sofia Boutella in Chanel.
The biggest red carpet of the year has arrived and we have no doubt that the celebs will deliver at the 89th Academy Awards. Meryl Streep has already taken part in a drawn out Chanel drama, but there’s bound to be plenty of other memorable moments at this year’s Oscars.
So stay tuned and click through to see all the celebs at this year’s ceremony. And while you’re at it, take a look at how our predictions measured up to the real results.