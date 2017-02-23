Assembly Incumbent to Face Primary Challenge in NJ’s 26th Legislative District

Morris County Freeholder William “Hank” Lyon announced on Thursday that he will be running against incumbent Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce in June’s legislative primary. Thought DeCroce is a Republican, Lyon’s announcement said he aims to give voters a “conservative alternative.”

“I’m running for the State Assembly because I believe the people of the 26th district deserve leaders who will fight for lower taxes, less debt, and more freedom. I intend to give Republican primary voters a conservative alternative to BettyLou DeCroce in 2017,” Lyon said in the statement announcing his candidacy.

DeCroce was one of the Republican state legislators who controversially voted to increase the state’s gas 23 cents per gallon last year. In his announcement, Lyon made the distinction that he was in no way challenging district 26 Assemblyman Jay Webber. Webber voted against the gas tax.

“I commend Assemblyman Jay Webber for his conservative leadership in Trenton. I hope to have the chance to work with him to advance our shared principles. I am not running against Jay Webber, I’m challenging Assemblywoman DeCroce and look forward to comparing my conservative credentials with her liberal record,” Lyon stated.

Lyon was first elected to the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders in 2012.