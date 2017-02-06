The Best Songs You Missed Last Week: Michelle Branch, Mac DeMarco, More

While you were probably busy watching the Super Bowl, you might missed last week’s best new music. (Of course, considering Lady Gaga’s flawless, empowering performance, who can blame you.) Not to worry, we’re here to catch you up. This week we’re featuring new tracks from MUNA, Michelle Branch, Nick Hakim, Mac Demarco and Phoebe Ryan. Listen below, and think happy thoughts.

MUNA



One of the breakout records of 2017 is without a doubt from L.A. queer pop trio MUNA. Mixing ‘80s synth-pop with Kate Bush-esque vocals, MUNA makes music with messages for a better world, equality and love across the board.

Michelle Branch



Fourteen years since her last album, Michelle Branch is back with the title track of her new record Hopeless Romantic. Combining her affinity for roots rock and enigmatic vocals, Branch’s new single is dark, dreamy and just what we needed to hear from her.

Nick Hakim



Nick Hakim just dropped a psychedelic neo-soul gem called “Bet She Looks Like You” from his forthcoming LP Green Twins. It’s a gorgeous, layered track that hazily expands into uncharted sonic territories.

Mac DeMarco



“My Old Man” is a heavily acoustic-filled track off of DeMarco’s forthcoming LP This Old Dog. The recent West Coast transplant wrote this track and his album as he was moving cross-country from Queens to L.A. Most of the indie rock singer-songwriter’s album is expected to have this same acoustic quality to it, which is a welcome change-up from his past records.

Phoebe Ryan



Phoebe Ryan first got the world’s attention with her dreamy covers of R.Kelly and Miguel, but it’s pretty clear she wants to be a star on her own. Once again she’ll be joining Tove Lo on tour this spring, and it seems like she’s finally found her breakout hit with “Dark Side.” The track is an EDM-inspired pop gem that will probably get all of the remix treatments.