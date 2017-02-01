The 10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Performances

Throughout the years, the Super Bowl halftime show has proven to be more popular than the actual game for pop culture aficionados. Ever since Justin Timberlake revealed Janet Jackson’s pasty and called it a malfunction, the stage has far more water cooler moments than the field. Just look at Twitter during halftime for proof of where the American public’s loyalty lies…and it’s obviously with Beyoncé. While men in tights might be entertaining, seeing Katy Perry in a Hunger Games inspired getup, Gwen Stefani in a silver sparkle crop top and Christina Aguilera in a Disney Channel approved ensemble is a bit chicer.
While some pairings make little to no sense (see: Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers) other shows perfectly combine blended genres and generations (see: No Doubt and Sting‘s iconic 2003 performance, with a cameo from Shania Twain). There were even a few major pop princess moments in the early 2000s, with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson all making appearances.
Take a stroll through the 10 most memorable past performances to prepare for Lady Gaga’s sure to be dramatic halftime moment. Perhaps she’ll wear another meat dress in honor of the occasion—after all, nothing says Super Bowl Sunday quite like a controversial artist and cold cuts.