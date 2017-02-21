Billie Lourd Lists Bright Blue Santa Monica Home

Perhaps she liked the alliteration of pineapple and ping pong table.

Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd is ready to leave behind her blue Santa Monica home, which luckily bears no resemblance to the C.U.R.E Institute.

Lourd purchased the two-bedroom, three-bathroom abode less than a year ago for $2.25 million, according to Trulia, but after the recent deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, it’s understandable Lourd might want to start fresh with a new home.

The 2,279-square-foot home was named one of the “World’s 100 Best Houses” by Art Book in 2000, and we can see why—the Sunset Park house, which Lourd is listing for $2.395 million, features a bright blue exterior, with a sitting deck outside and a lap pool, accented by picture perfect green landscaping that thankfully does not bring to mind images of the Green Meanie.

In keeping with the outside color of the home, Lourd added a few blue accents throughout the home, including a number of artworks adorning the walls, as well as a bedspread and rug.

The main floor is comprised of a living room, den, chef’s kitchen with a breakfast bar and dining area and one of the bedroom suites. There’s also a den with built-ins as well as French doors that open to the backyard. The master suite, complete with fireplace and walk-in closet, is located upstairs, per the listing held by Emil Alexander Schneeman of Berkshire Hathaway.

After perusing through the photos, we didn’t see any Scream Queens memorabilia à la Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson’s Los Angeles house. Then again, a Red Devil or Green Meanie theme doesn’t exactly make for a soothing home atmosphere.