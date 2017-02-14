What’s the Most Romantic Meal to Prepare for Valentine’s Day?

Greg Grossman (Chef/co-founder of Kettlebell Kitchen and Oreya Restaurant) “On Valentine's Day, I keep it fairly simple being that I enjoy spending time with my significant other as opposed to spending hours in the kitchen, so I stick to things with more prep time and less execution. This past year, I made a Lamb Goulash with Carrot and Harissa Spaetzle, which I put together in the morning before work. To top the evening off, I always shuck a few dozen oysters, and have some nice cheese on-hand. You can’t go wrong.”

Jerritt Clark/WireImage