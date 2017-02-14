What’s the Most Romantic Meal to Prepare for Valentine’s Day?

Chef Masaharu Morimoto of Morimoto"The ideal Valentine's Day dish is ramen with hot sake, since it's still cold outside. Just don't forget to wear a bib when you're eating ramen, you don't want to have ramen broth all over your clothes on a romantic day!"
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Family Reach Foundation
Daniel Eddy (Chef of Rebelle)"I love a slow cooked braise, or making sauce from scratch. Something that takes time,care, and attention is always better than something quickly put together and slow cooking always develops more flavor. The love and the time that you takes shines through, especially in a dish like a traditional Beef Bourguignon."
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Saveur
Diego Moya (Chef at Blake Lane)"Valentine's Day at home means a light meal and enjoying your company. I would go with something aromatic. A big pot of steamed basmati rice served with chicken thighs braised in coconut milk with tons of lemongrass, kaffir lime and green chilies. Both can be made ahead of time and the heat of the chilies is supposed to be an aphrodisiac!"
Courtesy Diego Moya
Eduard Frauneder (Chef/owner of Edi & the Wolf, Freud, Schilling)"I know it sounds a little bit cheesy, but for Valentine's Day I like to make my wife Tracy a twist on a German dessert called HeisseLiebe, which in English translates to "Hot Love." It consists of Tahitian vanilla ice cream, wild berries reduced in Port wine and is topped with whipped mascarpone and almonds. It's always a hit!"
Courtesy Edi Frauneder
Floyd Cardoz (Chef/owner of Paowalla)"My wife and I love sitting down to a steaming pot of Steamed Coconut Mussels with a loaf of fresh, crusty bread. My version of the dish is rich with flavors like ginger, turmeric, tamarind, and coconut milk, and it's a perfect and romantic dish to share for two!"
Courtesy Floyd Cardoz
Greg Grossman (Chef/co-founder of Kettlebell Kitchen and Oreya Restaurant)“On Valentine's Day, I keep it fairly simple being that I enjoy spending time with my significant other as opposed to spending hours in the kitchen, so I stick to things with more prep time and less execution. This past year, I made a Lamb Goulash with Carrot and Harissa Spaetzle, which I put together in the morning before work. To top the evening off, I always shuck a few dozen oysters, and have some nice cheese on-hand. You can’t go wrong.”
Jerritt Clark/WireImage
Jared Braithwaite (Chef of Colonie)"For my wife who is a pescatarian and a local foodie like me, simple is best. Valentine's Day isn't known for an abundance of seasonal produce. Salt and Sugar Roasted Celery Root with Creme Fraiche, Caviar and Marigolds is perfect because it's simple, it's easy, tastes great and feels downright luxurious. Best of all it isn't heavy and the perfect starter before we dine on a bowl of pasta (naturally)."
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Magazine
Jose Garces (Latin Chef & Restaurateur)"On Valentine's Day, I like to keep things light yet luxurious. Oysters are perfect with those guidelines in mind, plus they've always been revered as one of the ultimate foods to spark romance. I'd start off any Valentine's meal with freshly shucked Kumamotos topped with a touch of verjus mignonette and a hit of caviar."
Courtesy Jose Garces
Yvette Leeper-Bueno (Owner of Vinatería)"I think a big bowl of pasta goes a long way. It can be beautifully simple like the perfect cacio e pepe or carbonara, which anyone can make with quality ingredients, or decadent like a squid ink spaghetti with octopus and caviar, or something with shaved truffles over the top. Pasta is warm and comforting, which I think is quite romantic."
Courtesy Yvette Leeper-Bueno
Aaron Harsha (Chef of Lady's)"Sushi is always impressive and romantic but making rolls at home, especially if that home is a 350 square foot studio, is not an option. Enter scattered sushi. The rice is simple enough to make. Get a few small pieces of great fish, some pickled ginger and roe of you feel like splurging. Slice the fish nicely, arrange it all beautifully and you've got the perfect dinner-for-two."
Photo Courtesy Ladys
