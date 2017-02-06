Cory Booker Endorses Cryan for New Jersey State Senate

Union County Sheriff Joseph Cryan has been scoring endorsements left and right from members of the New Jersey Democratic establishment. On Monday, he added U.S. Senator Cory Booker—a rising star in the national party—to the list of those backing him as he runs to replace current state Senator Ray Lesniak in New Jersey’s 20th legislative district.

“It is important to recognize the decades of public service put forward by Senator Lesniak and to thank him for all he has done to advance progressive values,” said Senator Booker. “His is a legacy of service and dedication to those he represents and his voice will be missed in the State Senate. We are fortunate to have someone of Joe Cryan’s caliber to step in and fill the void left behind.”

Despite Booker’s invocation of Lesniak’s name at the Monday event, the sitting state senator has yet to take a stance on Cryan’s candidacy. Lesniak’s decision not to run for re-election stems from his decision to run for governor. He is currently running his campaign for that position. The two were district-mates from 2002 until 2015 when Cryan represented legislative district 20 in the New Jersey assembly.

In the month since he has announced his candidacy for the seat, Cryan has been endorsed by the likes of Union County Chairman Jerry Green, New Jersey Democratic State Chairman John Currie, Rep. Frank Pallone, Rep. Albio Sires, Senate President Steve Sweeney, Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, Democratic gubernatorial contender Phil Murphy and former Governor Richard Codey, among others. He has also been backed by district, 20th district Assembly members Annette Quijano and Jamel Holley.