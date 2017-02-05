Diane Allen Exit Might Knock Troy Singleton Off LG Path

Diane Allen’s retirement from the state senate probably removes the name of a promising up-and-comer from Phil Murphy’s short list of Lt. Governor candidates.

With the support of the George Norcross-run Democratic machine, Assemblyman Troy Singleton, who announced his candidacy weeks ago, seems a strong bet to win the senate seat Allen has held for the last twenty years. Allen is the only Republican legislative candidate to win the 7th district since 1997.

Singleton would likely have made Murphy’s short list of running mates: he’s black, he’s from South Jersey, he comes out of the building trades unions (his day job is with the politically-powerful Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters union), and he’s an experienced Democratic insider who once served as Deputy Executive Director of the Democratic State Committee.

But he’s not likely to opt out of a clear path to the State Senate, even for the chance to run statewide. At 43, he’s got plenty of time for that. If U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur gives up his House seat next year to challenge U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, Singleton could yet emerge as a leading candidate for Congress.