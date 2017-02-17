Elon Musk, Electric Eels, and Supermodels in This Week’s Best Parties

With New York Fashion Week raging on at The New York Public Library on Monday night, the Italian tire maker perhaps known best for their annual fashion calendar, Pirelli, held a reserved panel discussion aptly titled “On Beauty.” Held at Cipriani Wall Street, the panel included luminaries like Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, writers Fran Lebowitz and Derek Blasberg, and photographer Peter Lindbergh, who all riffed on the evolving definition of beauty. Lindbergh was also the lensman chosen to produce the 2017 Pirelli calendar in which the likes of Caroline de Maigret, Karolina Kurkova, and Doutzen Kroes star in his signature stripped down black and white portraits. All three ladies, and then some, were spotted in the audience, and met with fans following the beauty-filled discussion to sign copies of the newly released calendar.

Later, those yearning for a respite from Fashion Week mania were transported to a clinical world for a Prada and Cinema Society-hosted screening of “A Cure for Wellness” starring Dane Deehan, who also serves as the face of Prada’s 2017 Resort ad campaign. The screening after-party, held at hot LES rooftop Mr. Purple, included nurses in scrubs serving Qui tequila cocktails from medicinal beakers, and a tub of electric eels similar to those featured in the creepy flick. Fashionable film-goers included Mia Goth, Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber, Nico Tortorella, Alex Lundqvist, Timo Weiland, it girl models Eleanor Lambert & Chloe Norgaard, and nightlife impresario Amy Sacco who gave top secret details on her upcoming new hotspot.

On Tuesday night, eccentric and legendary after-hours boîte, The Box, celebrated its 10th anniversary that drew out an equally eclectic crowd. Close pals of creator Simon Hammerstein came out en masse including Susan Sarandon, who remained enamored by the unspeakable on-stage acts, and former nightlife fixture Lindsay Lohan in town from London. The former child star spent the evening chatting with Hammerstein’s mother, and hanging with the performers well past 3 AM. Also spotted making a rare appearance was billionaire inventor Elon Musk, who tactfully avoided all photo ops when he arrived just after 1 AM to show support for his mate, Mr. Hammerstein.

Shindigger is Observer’s weekly party column, written by Zachary Weiss and published every Friday morning, recapping the best parties in New York City and beyond.