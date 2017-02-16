Meet Manhattan’s Most Exclusive Matchmakers

Nikki Lewis and Greta Tufvesson, The Bevy

The Bevy is a super chic, super exclusive matchmaking service. They've created 29 marriages so far.

Tufvesson is a Manhattan native who previously worked at LVMH. Lewis was born in Beverly Hills and worked as a celebrity publicist. They provide curated matches for the fashion set with a 95 percent success rate.

How is The Bevy different? We are boutique, we don’t charge women and we don’t advertise. Each client gets an experience that is curated to their wants and needs—it’s like shopping in a high-end boutique versus a mall.

Why would you suggest someone use The Bevy? Apps these days are a hodgepodge. It can be hard to tell someone's intentions, or exactly how many people are dating on the side. We vet every single member personally. We learn the ins and outs of someone–their family background, their strengths and weaknesses…we really get in there. Each match is carefully selected using methods we have developed over the years–it’s a bit of science and and a bit of intuition.

How do you find clients? You'll never find us chasing anyone around, trying to get them to join. We honestly couldn't say that about competitors in the industry whom we've met. Since we've been working in the matchmaking space for seven years, we rely completely on word of mouth. The sole referral strategy results in high quality people coming our way. From there, we seek attractive and healthy individuals who are serious about a relationship, successful, sensible and come from solid foundation.

What are some red flags you look for? We are pretty good at spotting anyone who is just trying to date through our database. This is not a dating service, at all. This is pure matchmaking–we hope your first date with us is your last first date. Also, if we or our friends wouldn't date you, we won't work with you—we have to connect, we want to feel the chemistry with each individual we work with.