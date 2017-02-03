Failed Attack Shuts Down The Louvre, Gallerist Calls For Flipper Blacklist

A man shouting “Allahu Akbar” attacked a soldier on patrol near the Louvre and was shot five times. The museum has been evacuated. (The Art Newspaper)

Thaddaeus Ropac, who operates three galleries in Europe, called for a blacklist for art “flippers.” (Artnet News)

Performa appointed Richard Chang board president and added Joyce Liu and Ivan Pun to the board.

A Japanese art collective built a treehouse in Tijuana called USA Visitor Center next to the U.S. / Mexico border, from which you can peek into the U.S. If you still want to. (Hyperallergic)

An Irvine, Calif. man was arrested for the murder of his mother and brother. The mother, Gloria Pillay, owned a gallery in Palm Springs. (ABC News)